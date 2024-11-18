Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades

Jones was best known for his decades-long career as a conservative radio host. He anchored the influential Sydney breakfast show on 2GB for nearly 18 years until his departure in 2020. He became notorious for his combative style and inflammatory comments and was a dominant force in Australian broadcasting, also hosting shows on 2UE and Sky News Australia. After leaving 2GB, he briefly worked at a digital media start-up and hosted a show on the streaming platform ADH TV. He had been off the air since the allegations against him emerged in the media.