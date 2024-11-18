International

Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades

The alleged offences allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2019, involving eight victims. The youngest of the alleged victims was 17 years old at the time of the offense.

Alan Jones australian radio host
Australian broadcaster Alan Jones (in green) has been charged with 24 sexual offenses. Photo: AP
Former Australian radio host Alan Jones has been charged with 24 offences relating to sexual assault and indecent touching, spanning nearly two decades. The charges were laid by New South Wales police on Monday following an investigation that surfaced after a series of allegations made public by The Sydney Morning Herald last year.

According to Reuters, the 83-year-old Jones was arrested at his Sydney property in the downtown area of Circular Quay. Although police did not initially identify the man in custody, Australian media quickly confirmed his identity. The alleged offenses are said to have occurred between 2001 and 2019, involving eight victims, some of whom were known to Jones both personally and professionally.

ALSO READ|Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review

The charges include 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault and nine counts of assault with acts of indecency. The youngest of the alleged victims was 17 years old at the time of the offenses, according to Reuters.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald praised the investigation team for their dedication and acknowledged the challenge of bringing historical cases of this nature before the courts. 

“Historical matters such as this are incredibly hard to investigate and bring before the courts and I again congratulate them on their ongoing investigation that will continue,” Aljazeera quoted Fitzgerald as he addressed a press conference.

The Sydney Morning Herald report from last year detailed allegations from multiple sources who claimed that Jones had used his position in the media to prey on young men. While Jones has consistently denied the accusations, including calling them “scandalous” and “grossly offensive,” the police say the high-profile media coverage played a crucial role in bringing the case to light.

Jones was best known for his decades-long career as a conservative radio host. He anchored the influential Sydney breakfast show on 2GB for nearly 18 years until his departure in 2020. He became notorious for his combative style and inflammatory comments and was a dominant force in Australian broadcasting, also hosting shows on 2UE and Sky News Australia. After leaving 2GB, he briefly worked at a digital media start-up and hosted a show on the streaming platform ADH TV. He had been off the air since the allegations against him emerged in the media.

He also served as the head coach of the Australian men's rugby union team from 1984 to 1998, leading them to 86 victories in 102 matches.

Jones has previously faced defamation lawsuits, particularly over his controversial comments in the public eye. In 2019, he drew widespread condemnation for remarks about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as he said then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should give his then New Zealand counterpart a “few backhanders” and “shove a sock down her throat” because of her views on climate change, a Reuters report said.

ALSO READ | Popular Parent YouTube Vlogger Sentenced To Prison On Child Abuse Charges

Jones is yet to respond publicly to the new charges. His legal team has previously denied the allegations, describing them as defamatory, and it remains to be seen how he will respond to the charges now that they have been formally laid.

A similar case surfaced in March 2024, when Investigation Discovery's docuseries 'Quiet on Set' made headlines for uncovering the harrowing story of sexual assault and toxic behavior that happened on the sets of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows. The allegations included instances of sexual misconduct, pervasive harassment, and troubling plotlines that sexualize children. The show pressed allegations against various Nickelodeon staff including the dialogue coach, animator, production assistant, and others.

Later in May 2024, former Nickelodeon producer and writer Dan Schneider sued the makers of the docuseries for defamation. He alleged that the makers wrongly implied that he sexually abused the child actors he worked with.

