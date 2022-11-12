Alexander Dugin Calls For Putin To Be Overthrown, Even Killed After Kherson Defeat

Alexander Dugin, dubbed “Putin's brain” and an influential figure in Russia called for President Vladimir Putin to be toppled.

He even hinted that he even be killed after Moscow’s humiliating defeat in Kherson, according to international news reports.

Dugin, who was in favour of the President escalating in Ukraine, talked about Putin’s failed Ukraine invasion on Telegram. The social media platform later deleted his tirade against Putin.

Dugin in his message quoted from a story of the Golden Bough by James Frazer in which a king is killed because he failed to bring rain during a drought, the report said. “We give the Ruler absolute fullness of power, and he saves us all, the people, the state, people, citizens, at a critical moment,” Dugin had said.

“If for this he surrounds himself with s*** or spits on social justice, this is unpleasant, but if only he saves,” he added.

Alexander Dugin, talking about the situation in Ukraine said that every “real Russian” should now grieve and “clench his teeth in pain” saying that Russia has “surrendered Kherson” and that if civilians are not upset over Kherson, “they are not Russian.”

This episode comes on the heels of reports stating there is a growing rift between military figures and Vladimir Putin, blaming the Russian president for the failing invasion, the report said.