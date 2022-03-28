Monday, Mar 28, 2022
19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

 Nineteen people were killed when shooters burst into a clandestine rooster fight in western Mexico, prosecutors in the state of the west of Michoacan said Monday.

Mexicos new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his inaugural ceremony at the National Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 AP Photo

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 8:05 pm

The attack occurred late Sunday near the town of Zinapecuaro, Michoacan. The dead include 16 men and three women and several wounded people in the attack. The office said that drug cartels and gangs had been fighting in the area. 

Michoacan has been the scene of a longstanding turf battle between local cartels and the Jalisco cartel from the neighboring state of Jalisco. 

 The fighting has included bomb-dropping drones, landmines, and homemade armored cars.

While illegal in many areas, Cockfighting remains a popular pastime in parts of Mexico, though the fights between roosters are usually held clandestinely. 

