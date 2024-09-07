Yeshwanth Vasa on Tackling AI’s Growing Energy Crisis

The Environmental Cost of AI’s Power Hunger

The escalating energy demands of AI are not just a technical challenge—they’re an environmental one. As Yeshwanth Vasa warns, the link between high energy consumption and increased carbon emissions is undeniable, contributing to the broader issue of climate change. This strain is also being felt on electricity grids, with data centers devouring more power than ever before. The numbers are staggering: the growing appetite for energy not only impacts our planet but also drives up operational costs for businesses relying on AI. Vasa highlights the urgent need for the AI industry to adopt more sustainable practices to mitigate these effects.