Why Is Odisha Craft Odyssey Going To Leave An Unmissable Impression?

I prefer to use the term "inclusion" over "integration" when discussing the positioning of craft within the domain of art. This residency aims to question and dismantle the hierarchical distinctions often made between high art and craft. By emphasizing that these fields are not separate but complementary, we seek to elevate craft practices to the same level of critical and creative discourse as modern and contemporary art. The curatorial vision challenges the existing demarcations and misrepresentations by highlighting the significant artistic and cultural value inherent in craft. Our goal is not just to correct the historically marginalized position of the artisan but to complicate the cultural field by asking what truly constitutes art today. Through exhibitions, open studios, and educational activities, we aim to demystify craft practices and interrogate their representation in intellectual history, exhibition practices, and policymaking.