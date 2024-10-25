VIP Clothing Ltd. Gives Away 1 Car, 100 Scooters And 1000 Surprise Gifts With The ‘Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns’ Offer!

VIP Clothing Ltd., a trusted name in innerwear and outerwear across India, announced the launch of its much-anticipated offer, 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns.' This exciting promotion promises incredible rewards for the brand's valued customers, set to run from August 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.
Under the 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns' offer, customers who purchase any two pieces of innerwear or outerwear from any of VIP Clothing Ltd.'s brands will receive a scratch coupon. This exciting coupon gives them an instant opportunity to win fantastic prizes. A total of 100 lucky winners will drive away with a brand-new scooter, while one exceptionally fortunate customer will win a car in the bumper lucky draw, held at the end of the promotion. Those who do not end up winning these vehicles become eligible to win one of an additional 1000 surprise gifts as well.
To participate, customers can purchase products through retail stores, e-commerce platforms, or directly from the company’s website. Upon scratching the coupon, customers will immediately know if they have won one of the instant prizes. Those who do not win are encouraged to visit the company’s website to register for the bumper lucky draw, where they stand a chance to win the grand prize –a car!
The 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns' offer is a pan-India promotion, open to consumers nationwide, with the exception of certain states where such offers are not permitted by law, including Tamil Nadu. The offer displays VIP’s gratitude for their customers in the form of a thrilling marketing initiative. By bringing the customers three separate chances to win prizes, ‘Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns’ makes the aspect of winning an attainable and plausible dream, adding to the effectiveness of the campaign.
“We are excited to bring back the 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi' offer, with even more thrilling prizes,” said Sunil Pathare, Managing Director and Chairman at VIP Clothing Ltd. VIP Clothing Ltd. “This initiative is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have trusted VIP for comfort, style, and durability over the years.”
Don't miss out on this opportunity to win big while shopping for your favourite innerwear and outerwear. Hurry, as the offer ends on December 31, 2024!
For full details on terms and conditions, please visit.
Link: https://vipinners.com/pages/chaddi-pe-gaddi-terms-condition
For more information, please visit https://vipinners.com or contact our customer service team.
About VIP Clothing Ltd.
VIP Clothing Ltd. has been a pioneer in the fashion industry for over 54 years, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of brands, VIP Clothing Ltd. continues to innovate and set trends in the apparel market.