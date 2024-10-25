Hub4Business

VIP Clothing Ltd. Gives Away 1 Car, 100 Scooters And 1000 Surprise Gifts With The ‘Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns’ Offer!

VIP Clothing Ltd., a trusted name in innerwear and outerwear across India, announced the launch of its much-anticipated offer, 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns.' This exciting promotion promises incredible rewards for the brand's valued customers, set to run from August 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

VIP Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns
VIP Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns
info_icon

VIP Clothing Ltd., a trusted name in innerwear and outerwear across India, announced the launch of its much-anticipated offer, 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns.' This exciting promotion promises incredible rewards for the brand's valued customers, set to run from August 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Under the 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns' offer, customers who purchase any two pieces of innerwear or outerwear from any of VIP Clothing Ltd.'s brands will receive a scratch coupon. This exciting coupon gives them an instant opportunity to win fantastic prizes. A total of 100 lucky winners will drive away with a brand-new scooter, while one exceptionally fortunate customer will win a car in the bumper lucky draw, held at the end of the promotion. Those who do not end up winning these vehicles become eligible to win one of an additional 1000 surprise gifts as well.

To participate, customers can purchase products through retail stores, e-commerce platforms, or directly from the company’s website. Upon scratching the coupon, customers will immediately know if they have won one of the instant prizes. Those who do not win are encouraged to visit the company’s website to register for the bumper lucky draw, where they stand a chance to win the grand prize –a car!

The 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns' offer is a pan-India promotion, open to consumers nationwide, with the exception of certain states where such offers are not permitted by law, including Tamil Nadu. The offer displays VIP’s gratitude for their customers in the form of a thrilling marketing initiative. By bringing the customers three separate chances to win prizes, ‘Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns’ makes the aspect of winning an attainable and plausible dream, adding to the effectiveness of the campaign.

“We are excited to bring back the 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi' offer, with even more thrilling prizes,” said Sunil Pathare, Managing Director and Chairman at VIP Clothing Ltd. VIP Clothing Ltd. “This initiative is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have trusted VIP for comfort, style, and durability over the years.”

Don't miss out on this opportunity to win big while shopping for your favourite innerwear and outerwear. Hurry, as the offer ends on December 31, 2024!

For full details on terms and conditions, please visit.
Link: https://vipinners.com/pages/chaddi-pe-gaddi-terms-condition
For more information, please visit https://vipinners.com or contact our customer service team.

About VIP Clothing Ltd. 
VIP Clothing Ltd. has been a pioneer in the fashion industry for over 54 years, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of brands, VIP Clothing Ltd. continues to innovate and set trends in the apparel market.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs