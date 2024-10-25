VIP Clothing Ltd. Gives Away 1 Car, 100 Scooters And 1000 Surprise Gifts With The ‘Chaddi Pe Gaddi Returns’ Offer!

“We are excited to bring back the 'Chaddi Pe Gaddi' offer, with even more thrilling prizes,” said Sunil Pathare, Managing Director and Chairman at VIP Clothing Ltd. VIP Clothing Ltd. “This initiative is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have trusted VIP for comfort, style, and durability over the years.”



Don't miss out on this opportunity to win big while shopping for your favourite innerwear and outerwear. Hurry, as the offer ends on December 31, 2024!



For full details on terms and conditions, please visit.

Link: https://vipinners.com/pages/chaddi-pe-gaddi-terms-condition

For more information, please visit https://vipinners.com or contact our customer service team.



About VIP Clothing Ltd.

VIP Clothing Ltd. has been a pioneer in the fashion industry for over 54 years, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of brands, VIP Clothing Ltd. continues to innovate and set trends in the apparel market.