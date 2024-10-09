Transforming Business Decisions With AI: The Science Behind Choosing The Perfect Location

The Challenge of Growth in a Competitive Market

In the fiercely competitive fast-food industry, success isn’t just about having the best-tasting burger or the most recognizable brand; it’s also about being in the right place at the right time. For global giants like Wendy’s, identifying the next best location to open a restaurant is a critical business decision that can significantly impact the bottom line. With the company’s ambitious growth plans, the need for a more precise and data-driven approach to site selection became apparent. This is where Narendra Narukulla, a leader in AI and Data Science, stepped in to revolutionize the way these decisions were made.