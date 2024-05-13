Shakrendra Seth: Doing ‘Real Estate, The Relationships Way’

Shakrendra thrives on being part of the Real Estate industry. He pours his passion into designing functional, visually stunning and ergonomic buildings that enrich the lives of residents. There's no greater satisfaction for him than witnessing the pride and joy of home buyers - their blessings and smiles are the best rewards. Enso Sanza, a project in Kandivali, Mumbai, is a prime example of this philosophy in action. This carefully planned development provides zero wastage layouts, foldable walls, vastu-compliant homes and clean terrace layouts. “Research and development are integral to major industries such as pharma, hospitality, defense and information technology and so to the Real Estate sector. To understand market gaps and meet the needs and aspirations of buyers, it is important to conduct extensive research. After engaging in thorough market research, we were able to identify the gaps in the market.” Shared Shakrendra. He further added, “We identified two significant trends defining the future of Real Estate development. Over the next two years, premium and luxury home prices are projected to experience an upward trend; however, after 2026, all segments will undergo price and velocity corrections due to over-supply in the market.” Shakrendra emphasizes transparency, technology adoption, a customer-centric approach and fostering long-term relationships with key stakeholders - all crucial for ESTO Group's success in today's dynamic landscape.