Shakrendra Seth: Doing ‘Real Estate, The Relationships Way’

Shakrendra Seth, the driving force behind ESTO Group, a boutique Real Estate company, has quickly established himself as a Real Estate trailblazer. His expertise in the Real Estate sector brings a unique perspective to Real Estate development. Having gained valuable insights from prior experience in HR consulting, hospitality and working with various professionals, Shakrendra's primary focus now lies in Real Estate, taking over the family business from his father.
Shakrendra wears many hats at ESTO Group, overseeing research, sales & marketing, legal, product planning & design and financial modeling; his holistic approach ensures every project provides buyers & investors with exceptional value.
Moreover, his personal life also shaped his outlook as a developer. He draws inspiration from travelling the world, exploring themed developments, well-planned structures, innovative construction policies and technologies that he incorporates into ESTO Group’s projects.
Shakrendra believes that several essential components must be combined to create a strong brand such as timely delivery, quality construction and building valuable connections with both internal and external stakeholders. Building a strong brand in the market leads to increased trust, brand recall and attracting top talent. He lives by the motto, "Real Estate, The Relationships Way." This philosophy greatly shapes his leadership style as he encourages his team to make decisions independently while taking an "Intrapreneur" approach to management. This approach builds an admired and dependable corporate brand by fostering a sense of trust and dependability among buyers and the workforce.
Shakrendra thrives on being part of the Real Estate industry. He pours his passion into designing functional, visually stunning and ergonomic buildings that enrich the lives of residents. There's no greater satisfaction for him than witnessing the pride and joy of home buyers - their blessings and smiles are the best rewards. Enso Sanza, a project in Kandivali, Mumbai, is a prime example of this philosophy in action. This carefully planned development provides zero wastage layouts, foldable walls, vastu-compliant homes and clean terrace layouts. “Research and development are integral to major industries such as pharma, hospitality, defense and information technology and so to the Real Estate sector. To understand market gaps and meet the needs and aspirations of buyers, it is important to conduct extensive research. After engaging in thorough market research, we were able to identify the gaps in the market.” Shared Shakrendra. He further added, “We identified two significant trends defining the future of Real Estate development. Over the next two years, premium and luxury home prices are projected to experience an upward trend; however, after 2026, all segments will undergo price and velocity corrections due to over-supply in the market.” Shakrendra emphasizes transparency, technology adoption, a customer-centric approach and fostering long-term relationships with key stakeholders - all crucial for ESTO Group's success in today's dynamic landscape.
Leveraging extensive research, our upcoming project in Versova, Mumbai, will elevate the lifestyle experience in this micro-market. Through in-depth analysis, we identified gaps in the current offerings and are incorporating essential features often needing to be added in the area, such as ample on-premise parking, lifestyle amenities and breathtaking panoramic views of the mangroves and the Versova coastline. This project aspires to change the rules of Versova. Stay tuned for the exciting launch coming soon!
About ESTO Group
Founded by Shakrendra Seth and Aditya Pandya, ESTO Group is a boutique Real Estate company currently undergoing rapid growth. The organization works with a results-driven framework, actively undertaking various projects across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Being quality-committed and efficiency-driven, ESTO Group consciously takes on selected projects at a time to prioritize attention to each project and ensure its timely delivery. Transparency and thoughtfulness serve as a maverick under all their operations, thereby guiding every planning and process-oriented decision-making to guarantee optimum investment value and satisfaction.
By 2030, ESTO Group expects to deliver an impressive 2 million square feet of Real Estate. While aiming to break the mold in the industry, the company strives to maintain a zero-debt status, which is a rarity in the Real Estate sector, thereby highlighting their firm financial stability.
For more information, visit https://www.estogroup.in/ or follow ESTO Group on Instagram @esto.group.official
For media or liaison inquiries, please send an email to rishi@estogroup.in