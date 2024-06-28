RNLIC Announces Bonus For Policyholders And Launches New Product

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited has declared a total bonus of ₹346 Cr. for its participating policyholders in FY24. The Company showcased robust financial performance in FY24 achieving:

22% growth in number of new policies sold.

10% growth in Individual New Business Premium

16% growth in AUM and

82.5% 13th Month persistency

The company declared Profit Before Tax of Rs. 198 Cr. which represents 84% growth over FY23.

According to the announcement, all eligible participating policies as at March 31, 2024, have benefitted from this bonus declaration. The company has been declaring bonuses consistently for the past 23 years which incentivizes customers to regularly pay their premiums and remain invested throughout the policy term. The robust performance of the Participating Fund can be attributed to a well-strategized asset allocation in equities, which yielded significantly higher performance compared to the broader market. Additionally, robust performance is also visible in our flagship ULIP Equity Fund 3 which has delivered returns of 26.4%, outperforming the NIFTY 50 benchmark*.