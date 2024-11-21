Responsible AI : Building An Ethical, Transparent And Accountable Future For Artificial Intelligence - Suneeta Modekurty Shares Insights

A key challenge in AI development is the opacity of decision-making processes, often characterized as the "black box." To address this issue, data scientists utilize Explainable AI (XAI) tools such as SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations) and LIME (Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations), which enhance understanding of model outputs. SHAP employs a game-theory-based approach that attributes individual predictions to input features, revealing which variables most influenced a model’s decision. For example, in predicting a high likelihood of diabetes, SHAP might indicate significant factors such as age, BMI, and blood pressure, transforming the AI from merely a decision-maker into a comprehensible assistant. LIME generates human-understandable explanations by approximating model predictions locally, clarifying which data features contributed to a prediction. This is particularly crucial in sensitive areas like healthcare and finance, where transparency can aid in informed decision-making. These XAI methods serve as foundational elements of Responsible AI, ensuring that AI systems are both interpretable and accountable for their outputs.