Pioneering Financial Transformation At Dell Technologies - Amit Mangal's Vision Of Modern FP&A

Amit Mangal distinguishes himself as a tech-savvy solution architect who combines strong engineering fundamentals with deep business insights. Through his roles at industry leaders like DELL EMC and IBM, he has mastered the art of SAP system implementation and project management. Armed with a mechanical engineering degree and graduate certification in accounting, Amit continues to expand his expertise through multiple SAP certifications. He regularly contributes to the tech community through whitepapers on project management and has recently ventured into AI innovation, developing a patented solution for IT service improvement.