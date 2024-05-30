Lexcru Water Tech Achieves Massive Sale Of 150,000 RO Cabinet Within 6 Months Of Product Launch

These products are enough to push the wheels of change of the RO industry ahead. The Titanium Cabinets - LX One are a brand-new series of premium RO cabinets with a Titanium finish, Inbuilt RO + Ionizer - Lexcru Xi5 is India’s first ever RO + Ionizer and Leak proof Quick fittings are one-of-its-kind, durable and leak-free RO fittings. The key purpose of the event is to lead the change by introducing emerging technology.
The event was attended by dealers and retailers of the RO industry from all corners of India. International guests from 20+ countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Dubai, Cambodia, Nepal and Vietnam have also witnessed the product launch. The event was also broadcasted live on the facebook page of the company.
Since the date of product launch, Lexcru’s new-age RO Cabinet has seen a surge in popularity, with orders continuing to flow in. The company has sold more than 150,000 LX One cabinet as of today. The secret of its success is in its classic look and silky timeless design.
Lexcru’s RO + Ionizer - Xi5 - was launched first. It is labeled as India’s first super smart automated RO + Ionizer. It has an inbuilt RO purifier with an ionizer, along with a TDS adjuster, an auto cleaning system and IoT-based functions. Currently, ionizer machines in the Indian RO market don’t come with an inbuilt purification system. However, the Lexcru Xi5 Ionizer saves a lot of kitchen space because of its compact size being equivalent to a water purifier and yet serving the purpose of an RO and an ionizer at the same time. A short video demonstrating the internal parts of the machine was also displayed during the event.
Another underrated yet remarkably useful product, Quick Fittings, was introduced at the event. The leak-proof quick fittings are engineered to prevent leaks while offering easy and swift installation. These have an auto-lock system that eliminates the need for an extra lock and solves the problem of leakage. These will be provided in three colors. Mr. Suresh Dudhat presented a demo of the Quick fittings lock system. He also explained briefly about the material and technical design.
Then the most awaited moment arrived when Lexcru introduced a new range of titanium RO cabinets. The titanium cabinets have grabbed the attention of guests with their classic design. Two models of the Glam Edition and four models of the Titanium series have been launched. The titanium finish of these cabinets enhances the stylish look of the product. Lexcru has got a record-breaking deal of 73,000+ bookings until the end of the launch itself. The key intention for designing LX One was to change kitchens’ fashion and provide a product that can enrich the luxurious look of modern modular kitchens.
The CEO of the company, Mr. Shreyansh Shah addressed the audience with due energy and shared insights about the new products. The event was very engaging and insightful. Company’s representatives have delivered due and detailed information about products. Products were explained adequately and accessories provided were informed simply. The founders of the company Mr. Gautam Shah and Mr. Vinod Dudhat had taken the stage and expressed their gratitude for the success. They recognized the quality of their products as the cornerstone of the company. They also shared the success of their most admired product RO Pumps and about their involvement in encouraging their Industry to do business affairs in full billing. Lastly, they shared their leading steps for revolutionizing Indian RO cabinets.
Overall, this grand product launch event not only showcased groundbreaking products but also served as a platform for industry leaders, professionals and consumers to witness the dawn of a new era in water purification technology. Eventually customers are welcoming this new-age product, making it a valuable success. With their innovative solutions and unwavering dedication, Lexcru Water Tech is poised to lead the way towards a healthier and more sustainable future.