Lexcru Water Tech Achieves Massive Sale Of 150,000 RO Cabinet Within 6 Months Of Product Launch

The CEO of the company, Mr. Shreyansh Shah addressed the audience with due energy and shared insights about the new products. The event was very engaging and insightful. Company’s representatives have delivered due and detailed information about products. Products were explained adequately and accessories provided were informed simply. The founders of the company Mr. Gautam Shah and Mr. Vinod Dudhat had taken the stage and expressed their gratitude for the success. They recognized the quality of their products as the cornerstone of the company. They also shared the success of their most admired product RO Pumps and about their involvement in encouraging their Industry to do business affairs in full billing. Lastly, they shared their leading steps for revolutionizing Indian RO cabinets.