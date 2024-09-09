Hub4Business

Kotak811 Launches A Premium Savings Account For Everyone With Guaranteed 5% Cashback

811 Super, true to its name, offers superb perks like guaranteed 5% cashback on Debit Card spends, a Platinum Debit Card, Dedicated Customer Support, Zero Commitment Savings and more!

Kotak 5% Cashback
Kotak811 Launches A Premium Savings Account For Everyone With Guaranteed 5% Cashback
info_icon

Kotak811 has announced the Kotak811 Super Savings Account, an exciting new savings offering that is aimed at anyone who is looking for a premium banking experience. 811 Super, true to its name, offers superb perks like guaranteed 5% cashback on Debit Card spends, a Platinum Debit Card, Dedicated Customer Support, Zero Commitment Savings and more!

Save more, spend more with the Super Platinum Debit Card

The Kotak811 Super Savings Account will help customers save more with the monthly 5% guaranteed cashback feature, thanks to the Super Platinum Debit Card that account holders receive for no extra cost. Customers can earn up to ₹500 per month (₹6,000 per annum) just by using the Debit Card to make payments.

The Kotak811 Platinum Debit Card features a daily transaction limit of ₹3 lakhs and an ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh. Additionally, it also offers:

  • Personal accidental death cover of up to ₹25,00,000

  • Air accident insurance of ₹50,00,000

  • Lost baggage insurance of ₹1,00,000

  • Purchase protection limit of ₹1,00,000

  • Lost card liability of ₹3,50,000

Premium benefits of 811 Super

In addition to the Super Platinum Debit Card, the Kotak811 Super Saving Account is loaded with several standout features. These include:

Dedicated Customer Support: The Kotak811 Mobile Banking App includes a "Click to Call" feature, granting 811 Super customers’ access to a dedicated customer support team.

No-Minimum Balance Requirement: The Kotak811 Super Savings Account requires no minimum balance. By ensuring a single credit of ₹5000 per month, customers can receive cashback and enjoy all the features of the account.

Complementary Chequebook: Customers are entitled to a 25-leaf chequebook every year at no additional cost.

Experience the Next Level of Banking

The feature-rich Kotak811 Super Savings Account stands out from a traditional savings account by offering a premium experience for a yearly subscription fee of just ₹300. Customers can now enjoy a savings account that offers more of everything.

T&C Apply. Features and benefits mentioned in the article are subject to change. For more information, visit the Kotak811 website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Players Warm-Up, Next Official Inspection At 3:00 PM
  2. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics
  3. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  5. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. India vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND 3-1 JPN After Third Quarter
  2. Pakistan Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  3. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Orders Doctors To Return To Work, Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 17 | Top Points
  2. Mpox Outbreak: India Issues Mpox Advisory After Suspected Case Detected | Details
  3. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  4. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  5. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalate In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs