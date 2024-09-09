Kotak811 Launches A Premium Savings Account For Everyone With Guaranteed 5% Cashback

The Kotak811 Super Savings Account will help customers save more with the monthly 5% guaranteed cashback feature, thanks to the Super Platinum Debit Card that account holders receive for no extra cost. Customers can earn up to ₹500 per month (₹6,000 per annum) just by using the Debit Card to make payments.

The Kotak811 Platinum Debit Card features a daily transaction limit of ₹3 lakhs and an ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh. Additionally, it also offers: