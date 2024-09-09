Kotak811 Launches A Premium Savings Account For Everyone With Guaranteed 5% Cashback

Kotak811 has announced the Kotak811 Super Savings Account, an exciting new savings offering that is aimed at anyone who is looking for a premium banking experience. 811 Super, true to its name, offers superb perks like guaranteed 5% cashback on Debit Card spends, a Platinum Debit Card, Dedicated Customer Support, Zero Commitment Savings and more!
Save more, spend more with the Super Platinum Debit Card
The Kotak811 Super Savings Account will help customers save more with the monthly 5% guaranteed cashback feature, thanks to the Super Platinum Debit Card that account holders receive for no extra cost. Customers can earn up to ₹500 per month (₹6,000 per annum) just by using the Debit Card to make payments.
The Kotak811 Platinum Debit Card features a daily transaction limit of ₹3 lakhs and an ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1 lakh. Additionally, it also offers:
Personal accidental death cover of up to ₹25,00,000
Air accident insurance of ₹50,00,000
Lost baggage insurance of ₹1,00,000
Purchase protection limit of ₹1,00,000
Lost card liability of ₹3,50,000
Premium benefits of 811 Super
In addition to the Super Platinum Debit Card, the Kotak811 Super Saving Account is loaded with several standout features. These include:
Dedicated Customer Support: The Kotak811 Mobile Banking App includes a "Click to Call" feature, granting 811 Super customers’ access to a dedicated customer support team.
No-Minimum Balance Requirement: The Kotak811 Super Savings Account requires no minimum balance. By ensuring a single credit of ₹5000 per month, customers can receive cashback and enjoy all the features of the account.
Complementary Chequebook: Customers are entitled to a 25-leaf chequebook every year at no additional cost.
Experience the Next Level of Banking
The feature-rich Kotak811 Super Savings Account stands out from a traditional savings account by offering a premium experience for a yearly subscription fee of just ₹300. Customers can now enjoy a savings account that offers more of everything.
T&C Apply. Features and benefits mentioned in the article are subject to change. For more information, visit the Kotak811 website.