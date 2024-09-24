Jagbir Kaur: Pioneering The Future Of Data Analytics And Technology

Jagbir Kaur's influence in the tech industry goes well beyond her day-to-day role at Google. Her contributions to the field have been recognized through her involvement in prestigious awards ceremonies and research communities. As a respected judge at events like the Brandon Hall Business Awards and the MIT $100K, Kaur plays a crucial role in evaluating and celebrating innovation and excellence in the industry. These platforms allow her to contribute to the recognition of emerging talent and groundbreaking ideas, further solidifying her status as a thought leader.