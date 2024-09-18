IntrCity SmartBus Prioritizes Women's Safety With Tech-Driven Solutions And On-Ground Support

Our lounges are thoughtfully designed with safety as a priority. All of them are strategically located on main roads in public areas, avoiding secluded spots. We ensure staff presence at all times to monitor the surroundings, and in some locations, we've installed separate washrooms for women. Every lounge is under constant CCTV surveillance, monitored from our central office. These lounges are built as safe public spaces, always keeping the safety of women travellers at the forefront.