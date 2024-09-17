Interview With Anita Routray: Driving Innovation In HR Tech And Workforce Management

Anita Routray: Performance management and talent development are integral to an organization's long-term success. At Google, I led efforts to reshape the way we approached these areas for over 180,000 employees. By aligning performance metrics with business objectives and creating clear career pathways, we were able to significantly enhance employee engagement and satisfaction. This not only improved retention rates but also boosted overall productivity. The same strategies have been applied in other organizations, where we've seen similar results—employees are more motivated, connected, and aligned with the company’s mission, which translates into better organizational performance.