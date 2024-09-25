Interview With Adnan Sarkar: Pioneer Of Bubble Tea In India

Adnan Sarkar, a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for innovation, is at the forefront of introducing Bubble Tea to the Indian market. With his extensive background in the hospitality industry and a flair for cultural fusion, Adnan’s journey from discovering the trendy beverage in Southeast Asia to launching Easy Boba in Mumbai is a testament to his dedication to quality and authenticity. In this interview, he shares insights into the challenges he faced, his approach to building a premium brand, and his vision for revolutionizing the Indian beverage landscape.