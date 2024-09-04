Insurtech Platform Riskcovry Is Creating The Digital Infrastructure For Insurance In India

Several startups, and even traditional players in the industry, recognizing the need for a technology-led overhaul, have entered the Insurtech space. Most companies, however, resemble a tech-enabled avatar of a traditional insurance company or an insurance distributor. Tech innovation that can propel the entire ecosystem forward seems to be missing - and this is the challenge that a six-year-old Insurtech has taken up. Riskcovry is building the infrastructure for digital insurance distribution in India. They are attempting to standardize the digital communication rails across the industry - so that multiple insurers and distributors can seamlessly integrate and create digital user experiences for insurance that are as seamless as digital payments.