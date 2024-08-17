Ikram Ahamed Mohamed: A Trailblazer In API Specialization And AI Evolution

Ikram Mohamed is working with Salesforce Inc., a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps businesses streamline their sales, service, marketing, and commerce operations in the USA. Salesforce leverages AI through its Einstein AI suite to provide predictive analytics, automate tasks, and deliver personalized customer experiences, enhancing overall business efficiency and decision-making. Ikram has a decade of experience working as a leading API specialist in various projects in India and the USA. His journey into the Integration space began with a mission to build integration solutions for seamless data flow between multiple systems. A survey by Postman in 2021 found that 67% of organizations use APIs more than they did a year ago. The financial services sector is one of the largest adopters of APIs, with 91% of financial services firms using APIs. Now, APIs are an integral part of most application networks.