Igus India Expands Manufacturing Operations In Bengaluru With New ₹100 Crore Facility

The Indian plastics market achieved a value of US$ 43.68 billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching an estimated US$ 68.33 billion in 2030. Igus India, a subsidiary of Igus GmbH, a global leader in motion plastics headquartered in Germany, has strengthened its presence in the Indian market by inaugurating a state-of-the-art 92,000 square feet manufacturing facility in Mandur, near Budigere, Bengaluru.
This strategic move is a significant milestone in Igus India's expansion plan and involves a financial commitment exceeding ₹100 crores (€12 million). The expansion aims to cater to burgeoning sectors such as semiconductors and renewable energy while consolidating Igus's established leadership in motion plastics technology.
This move represents a major milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan for India and includes a financial commitment of over ₹100 crores (€12 million). The expansion is aimed at catering to new, rapidly growing sectors such as semiconductors and renewable energy while maintaining Igus’s established dominance in motion plastics technology.
This large-scale investment highlights Igus's confidence in the Indian market, where the company has seen significant growth. The new Bengaluru facility is spread across two acres and features cutting-edge technology designed to meet the global standards of the motion plastics industry. This includes the integration of digitalization and automation into the production line, enabling higher efficiency and precision. In the future, the company plans to further enhance its presence by acquiring its land for additional expansions.
The strategic investment of ₹100 crore has been bifurcated with ₹20 crores allocated for setting up the factory infrastructure, ₹40 crore directed towards the acquisition of advanced injection moulding machines and the remaining ₹20 crores dedicated to refining the manufacturing process, ensuring the production of world-class motion plastics.
“The Indian market presents tremendous potential for Igus, as demonstrated by our continued growth and investment here,” said Deepak Paul, Managing Director of Igus India. “Our objective is to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions not only to our customers in India but also on a global scale. Our motto, ‘Tech up, cost down,’ perfectly aligns with India’s drive for technology and innovation.”
The new facility will play a pivotal role in Igus India’s focus on emerging sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing and renewable energy. With both industries poised for significant growth, Igus is positioning itself as a key player, providing innovative, sustainable solutions using its high-performance polymers. The expansion marks a shift in Igus India’s strategy, as it aims to support these new industries while continuing to serve over 19,000 customers across its traditional markets.
With this expansion, Igus India is not just enhancing its local capabilities but also contributing to the company’s global mission of providing cost-effective, innovative solutions to complex industrial challenges. The Bengaluru plant will serve as a critical hub for both Indian and global customers, bolstering Igus’s position as a leader in motion plastics.