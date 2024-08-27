A 30 hour Hackathon was organized by ISRO for the first time in association with Hack2skill named as Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon in the National Level which received 3062 registrations from various engineering colleges and universities across India including the IITs and the NITs. Only the top 30 teams were selected for the Grand Finale which happened on 13-14th August, 2024 at National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad. In the Grand Finale Round, the students were given a problem statement which was ‘Automatic Detection of craters & boulders from an Orbiter High resolution camera using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Techniques.
The Hackathon's results were declared and it is a matter of pride to state that students' Team Lusine from the Heritage Institute of Technology comprising of Sambit Mallick from B.Tech- Electronics & Communication Engineering, Final Year, Snigdha Paul, B.Tech- Electronics & Communication Engineering, Final Year, Chitradeep Saha, B.Tech- Electronics & Communication Engineering, Final Year and Aishik Paul, B.Tech- Electronics and Communication Engineering, 3rd Year secured the Runner's-up position.
The team has been mentored by Prof. Anindya Sen and Dr. Soumyo Chatterjee from the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata.
The winners were the students' team from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and the second runners-up position was secured by the students' team from IIT Roorkee & UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.
On this National Space Day which is celebrated for the first time today on the grand success of Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Honorable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu felicitated the students’ Team Lucine from the Heritage Institute of Technology who secured the Runners-up position in the ISRO’s Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon at Bharat Mandapam.