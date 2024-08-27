Hub4Business

Honorable President Of India Felicitated Students Team From Heritage Institute Of Technology, Kolkata (Being The Only Institute From The Eastern India To Achieve Such A Feat) For Securing The Second Position In India In ISRO's Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2024

A 30 hour Hackathon was organized by ISRO for the first time in association with Hack2skill named as Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon in the National Level.

Snigdha Paul
Snigdha Paul receiving the certificate of appreciation from Honorable President of India on the National Space day 2024
info_icon

A 30 hour Hackathon was organized by ISRO for the first time in association with Hack2skill named as Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon in the National Level which received 3062 registrations from various engineering colleges and universities across India including the IITs and the NITs. Only the top 30 teams were selected for the Grand Finale which happened on 13-14th August, 2024 at National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad. In the Grand Finale Round, the students were given a problem statement which was ‘Automatic Detection of craters & boulders from an Orbiter High resolution camera using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Techniques.
Sambit Mallick
Sambit Mallick receiving the prize from Honorable President of India on the National Space Day 2024
info_icon

The Hackathon's results were declared and it is a matter of pride to state that students' Team Lusine from the Heritage Institute of Technology comprising of Sambit Mallick from B.Tech- Electronics & Communication Engineering, Final Year, Snigdha Paul, B.Tech- Electronics & Communication Engineering, Final Year, Chitradeep Saha, B.Tech- Electronics & Communication Engineering, Final Year and Aishik Paul, B.Tech- Electronics and Communication Engineering, 3rd Year secured the Runner's-up position. 

The team has been mentored by Prof. Anindya Sen and Dr. Soumyo Chatterjee from the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata. 

The winners were the students' team from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and the second runners-up position was secured by the students' team from IIT Roorkee & UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. 

On this National Space Day which is celebrated for the first time today on the grand  success of Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Honorable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu felicitated the students’ Team Lucine from the Heritage Institute of Technology who secured the Runners-up position in the ISRO’s Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon at Bharat Mandapam.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  2. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  3. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  5. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
Football News
  1. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  2. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  3. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  4. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  5. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
Tennis News
  1. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  4. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  5. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Police Use Teargas Shells, Water Cannons To Stop 'Nabanna Abhijan'
  2. Days After Meet With Zelenskyy, PM Modi Speaks To Putin Over His Ukraine Visit
  3. Uttar Pradesh: Over 60 Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning On Janmashtami In Mathura
  4. ED Files Money Laundering Case In RG Kar Financial Irregularities Probe
  5. Ladakh Leaders Demand Clarity On Autonomy Amid New District Creation
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  2. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  3. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  4. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  5. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
World News
  1. Japan Protests After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
  2. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Air Strikes Across Gaza Kill 14, Including Children, Palestinians Say
  4. Pakistan Court Acquits Man Who Spread Misinformation Leading To Riots In UK
  5. Where Is MH370? Australian Researcher Claims To Have Found The 'Perfect Hiding Place'
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Police Use Teargas Shells, Water Cannons To Stop 'Nabanna Abhijan'
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: 7 People Died, 6,000 Relocated Due To Severe Floods After IMD Warning | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs