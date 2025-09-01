Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into the US Open quarter-finals with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday. In contrast, ninth seed Elena Rybakina exited in the last 16, falling to world No. 60 Marketa Vondrousova in a clash of former Wimbledon champions on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka
US Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

1/7
US Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa
US Open: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, takes photos with fans after defeating Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

2/7
US Open Tennis: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka
US Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, shakes hands with Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, after winning their fourth round match of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

3/7
US Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa
US Open Tennis: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in New York. ()

4/7
US Open 2025: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

5/7
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa
US Open 2025: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after a rally against Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

6/7
US Open Tennis Championships: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka
US Open Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

7/7
US Open Tennis Championships: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa
US Open Tennis Championships: Cristina Bucsa vs Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Cristina Bucsa, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  4. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  5. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  5. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory