Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into the US Open quarter-finals with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 win over unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday. In contrast, ninth seed Elena Rybakina exited in the last 16, falling to world No. 60 Marketa Vondrousova in a clash of former Wimbledon champions on Arthur Ashe Stadium.