Football

Brighton 2-1 Man City: Seagulls Fight Back To Earn First Win

Brighton got their first win of the Premier League 2025-26 as they handed Manchester City their second defeat of the season in a dramatic match on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. City ruled the match in the first half and got a 1-0 lead. James Millner scored from the spot to level scores before Brajan Gruda fired the winner in the 89th minute for the Seagulls. Brighton turned the game late in the second half and City were left to rue their missed chances early in the game.