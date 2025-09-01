Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, applauds supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Brajan Gruda, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's James Milner, left, shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
The ball from Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk, right, hits the arm of Manchester City's Matheus Nunes which results in a penalty kick for Brighton following a VAR review during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, right, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, left, controls the ball ahead of Brighton's Joel Veltman during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, challenges for the ball with Brighton's Diego Gomez during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second left, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.