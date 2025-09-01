Football

Brighton 2-1 Man City: Seagulls Fight Back To Earn First Win

Brighton got their first win of the Premier League 2025-26 as they handed Manchester City their second defeat of the season in a dramatic match on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. City ruled the match in the first half and got a 1-0 lead. James Millner scored from the spot to level scores before Brajan Gruda fired the winner in the 89th minute for the Seagulls. Brighton turned the game late in the second half and City were left to rue their missed chances early in the game.

Updated on:
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_ Pep Guardiola
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, applauds supporters after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

2/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Brajan Gruda
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Brighton's Brajan Gruda, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

3/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Brajan Gruda
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Brighton and Hove Albion's Brajan Gruda, left, scores his side's winning goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

4/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_James Milner
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Brighton's James Milner, left, shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

5/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Matheus Nunes
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

The ball from Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk, right, hits the arm of Manchester City's Matheus Nunes which results in a penalty kick for Brighton following a VAR review during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

6/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Kaoru Mitoma
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, right, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

7/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Omar Marmoush
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, left, controls the ball ahead of Brighton's Joel Veltman during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

8/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Rodrigo
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, challenges for the ball with Brighton's Diego Gomez during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

9/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Erling Haaland
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

10/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Brighton vs Manchester City_Erling Haaland
Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester City | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second left, scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the Falmer stadium in Brighton, England.

