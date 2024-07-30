Future Of Health: 4 Healthtech Startups From Conquest, BITS Pilani's 20th Cohort Transforming Patient Care

These four are just a glimpse of the 27 groundbreaking startups that secured a spot in Conquest’s 2024 cohort. With Conquest’s offline week approaching, running from June 5th to 11th in Bangalore. The renowned “Demo Day” is set to happen on 11th of August, where the cohort of Conquest will engage in competitive pitching in front of a board of jury. If speaker sessions, panel discussions and network opportunities sound interesting to you, click here to learn more about Demo Day.