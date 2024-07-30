Future Of Health: 4 Healthtech Startups From Conquest, BITS Pilani's 20th Cohort Transforming Patient Care

Amidst serious competition to capture the market, startups are increasingly opting for accelerator programs, which promise them years’ worth of growth in a period of weeks. , BITS Pilani’s flagship startup accelerator is one such accelerator program.
HealthTech startups have been on a steady rise in India, accelerated by the COVID pandemic. With India’s public healthcare system being stretched thin, HealthTech startups have risen to the occasion, bridging the gap between the demand and supply by bringing in affordability and accessibility into the mix.
Traditionally, India’s public healthcare system has been ridden with challenges including lack of preventive care, poor rural healthcare infrastructure and a severe shortage of medical professionals.
With the growing popularity of telemedicine, an increased support from investors and a greater focus on patient-centric care, healthcare in India is clearly poised for a revolution. Let’s take a look at the HealthTech innovators in Conquest’s 2024 startup cohort.
Founded In: 2020
Founders: Pradeep Vamana, Venkatesh Parthasarathy
Headquarters: Bangalore, Karnataka
Stage: Revenue Making
Prodancy is a medical device startup developing innovative and affordable high value surgical consumables for joint replacement surgeries. Their first product, Vizbl, is a surgical helmet which protects orthopaedic joint replacement surgeons from infections due to blood and bone splatter during surgery, as well as from cancer-causing surgical smoke.
Since it’s launch, Vizbl Surgical Helmet has helped in over 10,000 surgeries performed by 180 surgeons in 65+ hospitals.
Prodancy is in the process of getting FDA 510K & CE approval to expand to US and EU markets. It is also extending its product for respiratory protection needs of dentists, pulmonologists, ICU nurses and anesthesiologists.
Founded In: 2019
Founders: Kush P., Dhaumil Parmar
Headquarters: Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Stage: Beta Testing
Redicine Medsol is an innovative healthcare startup specialising in their patented Smart pill box solution for cardiac and cancer patients. Their pillboxes are designed to enhance medical adherence. Through the use of technologies such as advanced tracking, automated reminders and real-time reporting, these pillboxes ensure that patients take their medicines correctly.
Founded In: 2021
Founders: Pritam Dhalla, Abhilash Chakraverty
Headquarters: Gurugram, Haryana
Stage: Revenue Making
Larkai Healthcare is a global MedTech company aiming to bridge the gap between healthcare and diagnosis. They’re dedicated towards revolutionising the healthcare industry through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnostics.
The company’s flagship product, WREN, is a smart multiparameter portable monitor. WREN seamlessly measures ECG, respiratory rate, NIBP (non-invasive blood pressure), body temperature and SPO2 to revolutionise patient monitoring. Apart from WREN, Larkai Healthcare has also built other innovative medtech solutions like bluetail radiology information system and realtime early warning health system.
Founded In: 2022
Founders: Kumar B.M., Nikhil Gupta
Headquarters: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Stage: Revenue Making
Dr.Pashu Technologies has built an AI-powered veterinarian on the phone, available anytime, in many regional languages.
Farmers & Pet parents can instantly speak in their native language with a Vet or Para-vet via video call. Users can get a prescription immediately via the app. The in-built AI-Health engine can predict the possible diseases when the user selects the symptoms and submits pictures of their sick animal.
These four are just a glimpse of the 27 groundbreaking startups that secured a spot in Conquest’s 2024 cohort. With Conquest’s offline week approaching, running from June 5th to 11th in Bangalore. The renowned “Demo Day” is set to happen on 11th of August, where the cohort of Conquest will engage in competitive pitching in front of a board of jury. If speaker sessions, panel discussions and network opportunities sound interesting to you, to learn more about Demo Day.