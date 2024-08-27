Empowering First-Time Homebuyers And Investors

Affordability and Financial Flexibility: First-time buyers often face budget constraints and manage multiple expenses, including EMIs. Sowparnika addresses this by offering competitively priced homes and flexible payment plans. For instance, the Euphoria In The East project features 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes starting from ₹43 lakhs, with a No Pre-EMI offer until 2026 to ease immediate financial pressures.