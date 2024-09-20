Eknath Shinde – Redefining Leadership As A People’s CM

Throughout his tenure, Shinde has worked tirelessly to maintain transparency and accountability in his government. His leadership style is rooted in the belief that leaders should always remain connected to the people they serve. This approach has earned him widespread trust and admiration. People across Maharashtra see Shinde as a leader who genuinely cares for their welfare, a sentiment that is reinforced by his constant presence among them. Shinde’s insistence on being a “Common Man” leader emphasizes that holding public office is not about personal gain but about serving the people with integrity and empathy.