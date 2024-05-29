Dogeverse Presale Ending Soon - Last Chance To Buy Flagship Multi-Chain Meme Coin

The main element of meme coins that makes them extremely wanted is humor. They bring fresh energy to the market, making the whole investing process easier. Dogecoin still doesn't have utility, while Shiba Inu's team aims to take steps towards bigger utility, but they still managed to achieve enormous success even without one. On the other hand, the utility is clear right from the start with Dogeverse, which can propel it to the stars.

With the help of Portal Bridge and Wormhole, the investors can hop between chains without a hiccup, joining Cosmo, the main character of this project. This way, Dogeverse's influence is enormous and will continue to expand. Once claiming becomes possible, the investors will be able to claim the tokens of the chain they choose. This shows the team's flexibility and commitment to building a strong community.

Besides the multi-chain approach, there is also staking that the investors can explore. This is clearly a very important feature since it enables the investors to count on the passive income stream, which can help them to be in a better position in periods of increased volatility. The APY that the investors can expect now is 48%, while the current rewards are 6088.28 per ETH block. Make sure you join early investors while there is time since $DOGEVERSE is poised to explode as soon as it launches!

>>>Buy Dogeverse Now!<<<

Dogeverse Tokenomics Details Revealed

One of the most important things investors want to know about meme coins is tokenomics. This project will have 200 billion tokens in circulation, and all the tokens will be distributed to support the overall growth of the ecosystem and its sustainability in the long term, together with the participation of the community members.

During the presale that managed to hit such an important $15 million milestone, 30 billion tokens were provided, which marks 15% of the supply. Meanwhile, 20 billion $DOGEVERSE tokens of the supply are reserved for staking rewards, which is 10% of the total number. The rest will be distributed in the following way:

Project funds – 50 billion (25%)

Marketing - 50 billion (25%)

Liquidity – 20 billion (10%)

Exchanges – 10 billion (5%)

The remaining 20 billion $DOGEVERSE tokens (10%) will be reserved as ecosystem funds. This distribution is fair and was made to maximize the investors' profit while providing a smooth, user-friendly experience. If you wish to add a meme coin poised to grow in the following period to your portfolio, look no further than $DOGEVERSE!

>>>Buy Dogeverse Now!<<<

Conclusion

Meme coins have proved so many times so far that they have genuine growth potential, which may be even more fruitful this year with the expected bull run. Dogeverse offers something new to investors, and considering that the presale has gathered so many meme coin lovers quickly, its success speaks for itself. There is a last chance to buy before the end of the presale, so make sure you use this opportunity wisely!