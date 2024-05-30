Cybersecurity Innovator Makes Waves With AI-Powered Security Solutions 

Akshay Sekar Chandrasekaran is a beacon of excellence, leadership, impact, and dedication in Cybersecurity. His visionary and inspirational leadership have been instrumental in driving some of the groundbreaking initiatives in the industry. As an esteemed member of the Cloud Security Alliance has contributed to developing standards and policies, displaying his passion for advancing best practices in cloud computing security. Akshay's work has not only positively impacted the industry but has also set the stage for continued growth and development in the years to come. Throughout his career, Akshay has consistently delivered high-quality work, setting a benchmark for others and inspiring them to follow his suit. Recognizing his contributions to Cybersecurity, the Indian Achievers Forum bestowed upon him the esteemed Indian Achiever Award.
Akshay’s practical contributions to Cybersecurity are evident through his role in developing 'Intuit Assist,' an innovative digital AI assistant.As Senior Technical Compliance Manager at Intuit, he stands at the forefront of designing, implementing, and enhancing advanced algorithms to streamline compliance workflows. His expertise is not just theoretical but also practical, as he was instrumental in the deployment of this cutting-edge technology.
His expertise in streamlining compliance across different business units by building a modern, scalable end-to-end system came into play while developing this digital AI assistant. The system could collect artifacts across various security domains such as encryption, key management, data retention etc for a specific cadence, paving the way for Intuit to satisfy different compliance regulations and standards set by Governments and International Trade bodies. This ground-breaking innovation provides users with tailored financial insights and recommendations and simplifies complex financial decisions through intuitive AI-driven interactions. The digital assistant has delivered personalized AI-driven experiences to 100 million consumer and small business customers by processing 810M AI-driven customer interactions per year, processing 25M conversations with natural language per year, and significantly reducing transaction processing time.
While at Cloudflare, Akshay served as a security expert, helping customers adopt best security practices.He played a crucial role in developing innovative algorithms by analyzing different attack parameters such as cookies, headers, protocol port numbers etc which proved to be instrumental in blocking one of the most significant DDoS attacks known at that time -17.2 million requests per second. A DDoS attack is when a lot of internet traffic is sent to a website or server all at once, causing it to slow down or even crash.
Akshay's illustrious career includes spearheading the modernization of a banking platform for a European client. He successfully built and deployed the application security program by collaborating with stakeholders like software developers, business analysts, testers etc. Akshay transformed the banking experience, making it accessible and secure for customers to apply for loans,credit cards and mortgages on the platform. The modernization ensured the sites operate with resilience 365 days a year with minimal impact during peak usage, resulting in savings of up to 8 billion Pounds across three years for the client.
Akshay Sekar Chandrasekaran's unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence have left an indelible mark on the cybersecurity landscape, setting new standards, and curating a safer and more secure digital atmosphere.