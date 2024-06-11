Crypto Veteran Says Central Banks About To Catapult Market To New Heights: 5 Coins Ready To Skyrocket

Arthur Hayes, a crypto veteran and the BitMEX co-founder of BitMEX, has said that the ongoing shift in central bank policies will set the stage for the crypto market to surge to new heights. Hayes has said that the moves from the central banks of Europe and Canada hint at looser global monetary policies.
Hayes said that the global macro landscape has changed, and it is time to go long on Bitcoin and other altcoins. He adds that the crypto bull is reawakening, preparing investors for one of the biggest rallies the market has ever recorded.
Best Cryptos To Buy for Massive Returns
The recent report from Arthur Hayes aligns with the comments of pseudonymous analyst Capo, who has said the crypto market is ready for a bullish continuation. While Bitcoin and Ethereum are certainly the faces of this bull market, below are five cryptos market experts have picked for an explosive price increase;
1. Angry Pepe Fork (APORK)
In the early days of its presale, Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) attracted a ton of attention as the next 100x Solana-based coin. Angry Pepe Fork has been turning heads because of its exciting new MemeFi approach poised to revolutionize the entire meme coin market. The new creates a novel idea, riding the market of zombie coins that lack utility.
By getting help from its community members, the Angry Pepe Fork Army, the project will whittle down the influence of zombie meme coins from the market. Through its new conquer-to-earn model, community members will be duly rewarded for their role in driving out these coins from the market.
Also, APORK fosters community growth, allowing members to come together to collectively conquer the zombies and increase their staking allocation as they do so. This is expected to create a ripple effect, with the APORK token benefiting from the commitment of its community members. Because of its real-world utility and earning potential, market experts are optimistic that APORK will become one of the most sought-after coins in the 2024 bull market.
So, investors who missed the likes of Pepe have a great chance to join APORK very early. Now, in its first presale round, APORK is priced at only $0.014. Based on price forecasts, APORK could trade as high as $1.5 before the end of this bull cycle, making it one of the best cryptos to buy for big returns.
2. Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is one of the many altcoins that have been bearish in the past month; however, it has a highly anticipated upgrade that could alter the course of its price action this year. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano blockchain, recently shared these views in a recent X post that the much awaited Chang fork upgrade is likely to be done by June.
The Cardano ecosystem has been waiting for the Chang fork upgrade eagerly as after the upgrade, the blockchain will enter the Age of Voltaire. Ahead of the biggest upgrade in Cardano’s history, Dan Gambardello has predicted a major momentum shift for ADA. Based on Gambardello’s forecasts, ADA could rise above $1 before extending its gains this year.
3. Dogecoin (DOGE)
Over the past ten weeks, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a steady correction trend guided by a downward trendline in the daily chart. The steep resistance plunged this memecoin from $0.228 to $0.1449 registering a loss of 36%. Despite its current bearish outlook, the bigger timeframe paints a very bright picture for Dogecoin.
Javon Marks, a very popular crypto trader, has predicted that although DOGE has struggled to impress, historical patterns suggest an explosive rally is in sight. While the conservative looks of a 4x price surge make Dogecoin one of the best cryptos to buy now, Marks suggests the memecoin could go even higher in this bull market.
4. Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum (ARB), the Ethereum rollup-based layer-2 network, has been gaining traction for its development over the last few months. The team behind the project, the Arbitrum Foundation, recently committed to a proposal that would see 225 million ARB tokens valued at approximately $215 million distributed through the newly established Gaming Catalyst Program (GCP).
Backing Arbitrum as one of the best cryptos to buy now, there has been a massive increase in whale activity on the network. In the near term, the price of Arbitrum will be looking to increase by 55% to recover above $1.50. However, for this bull market, a price target of $3, representing a new ATH, has been set for ARB.
5. Super Trump (STRUMP)
While most of the crypto market has been in consolidation over the last few weeks, Super Trump (STRUMP) has been one of the standout performers. Over the last 30 days, the price of the meme coin, which draws inspiration from Donald Trump, has skyrocketed by more than 550%.
With the upcoming crypto bull market coinciding with the 2024 US presidential elections, analysts are backing Super Trump to extend its gains. Another reason for this bullish sentiment is that Trump has been warming up to cryptos, even accepting meme coins and other cryptos for his campaign donations. With this there are predictions that the price of STRUMP can increase by 5-10x this bull cycle.
The Most Profitable Cryptocurrency To Buy in June
While Cardano, Arbitrum, and Dogecoin are top cryptos poised to see big gains in this bull cycle, Super Trump and APORK are coins showing bigger potential. While STRUMP could gain as much as 10x, APORK takes the bar higher with gains of up to 100x, making it the most profitable cryptocurrency to buy this month.