CP PLUS Signs A Master Collaboration Agreement With L&T Semiconductor Technologies To Develop Indian IP SoCs

The collaboration aims to develop Indigenous Indian IP SoCs & a comprehensive range of advanced AI IP CCTV Products.

CP PLUS Signs A Master Collaboration Agreement With L&T Semiconductor Technologies To Develop Indian IP SoCs
CP PLUS Signs A Master Collaboration Agreement With L&T Semiconductor Technologies To Develop Indian IP SoCs
In a significant move set to redefine the landscape of surveillance technology in India, CP PLUS has signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. This groundbreaking alliance aims to develop indigenous Indian IP SoCs (Systems on Chips) and a comprehensive range of advanced AI IP CCTV products. Poised to elevate India's position in the high-tech surveillance sector, this partnership demonstrates a commitment to innovation, security, and self-reliance.

Present at the MOU signing was Dr. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, (R&D E&IT) from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS (Aditya Group), Ms. Monika Sharma, Head R&D, CP PLUS (Aditya Group), Mr. Sandeep Kumar, CEO, LTSCT, along with Mr. Sanjay Gupta (CDO & Global Head of Engineering – LTSCT) and Mr. S M Sundaresan (Head of Marketing & Business Development-LTSCT) along with Mr. Manish Sharma, Chair of FICCI Committee of Electronics manufacturing.

“This partnership between L&T Semiconductor Technologies and CP PLUS demonstrates the potential of Indian players to come together to build world-class semiconductor products. With the locally designed Camera processor and the Surveillance Solution, this partnership strongly supports not only Make in India but also the Design in India initiative, making the trusted supply chain robust in line with MeitY’s policies. MeitY congratulates CP PLUS, LTSCT, and FICCI Electronics Manufacturing Committee on this proud moment in the direction of building a technology-enabled manufacturing ecosystem” said Dr. Sunita Verma.

“The Indian surveillance and security camera technologies are poised to achieve substantial penetration, which will not only contribute to India's GDP expansion but also create numerous jobs in the sector. The CP PLUS partnership with L&T Semiconductor Company aims to develop indigenous Indian IP SoCs & system solutions and a comprehensive range of advanced AI IP CCTV products for both the Indian and global markets. We are thrilled to collaborate with LTSCT on this endeavor and CP PLUS stands dedicated to producing IP CCTV products using these SoCs, adhering to the highest standards of data and cyber security.” shared by Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS (Aditya Group)

CP PLUS Signs A Master Collaboration Agreement With L&T Semiconductor Technologies To Develop Indian IP SoCs
Speaking on this momentous occasion, Sandeep Kumar, CEO of LTSCT shares with a lot of excitement “Leveraging LTSCT's technological prowess in semiconductor technology, SOC development capabilities and deep expertise in Smart, Intelligent and Energy Efficient solutions along with CP PLUS's extensive market insights and manufacturing expertise, this collaboration will focus on developing high-performance SoCs tailored to India Surveillance Camera market along with our commitment to ensure data security and protection for India and other nations to create a proud moment for all of us for Design as well as Make in India Tech products”

The collaboration between CP PLUS and LTSCT is more than just a business arrangement; it's a visionary step towards self-sufficiency and technological excellence. Focusing on the development of indigenous IP SoCs within India, this is set to stimulate the country's 'Make in India' initiative, ensuring that the advanced AI IP CCTV products are not only cutting-edge but also locally produced.

By developing world-class AI IP CCTV solutions, this collaboration will empower CP PLUS to meet the burgeoning demands of the Indian market, while strengthening the position of India as a key player in the global surveillance technology arena. As this partnership unfolds, it promises to set new benchmarks in the industry, driven by a shared vision of excellence and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

For more information, visit the website www.cpplusworld.com.

