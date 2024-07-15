Bring Home your Dream Car Easily With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan

Car ownership is a dream most of us have. However, buying a car requires a huge sum of money especially if you are planning to buy a new one that comes with a hefty price tag. This is where a used car comes in handy as a cost-effective alternative. Buying a used car offers several advantages, firstly, it is cost-effective as it is available at a much lower price as compared to new ones. Also, with the increase in the popularity of the pre-owned car market, you also have a wider selection of models to choose from. This host of options allows you to find a second-hand vehicle that suits your needs and budget.
Though opting for a used car is a cheaper alternative, it still requires a substantial amount of funds in one go. In such a situation, a second-hand car loan can be helpful as it will provide you with quick access to funds and convert the cost of your pre-owned car into small monthly instalments.
With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you get quick access to high-value funds that come in handy for funding your second-hand car purchase. Additionally, benefit from minimal documentation, simple used car loan eligibility criteria, and swift disbursal.
Here are 5 reasons why you should choose used car loans offered by Bajaj Finance.
High-value loans: When you choose a second-hand car loan from Bajaj Finance, you get access to a substantial loan amount of up to Rs. 77 lakh. Whether you are eyeing a stylish sedan or a rugged SUV, this high-value loan helps you in financing your desired car.
Quick disbursal facility: With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you can get the funds you need within 48 hours* of approval. This fast disbursal facility allows you to bring home the car of your choice without any unnecessary delay.
Flexible repayment tenures: Bajaj Finance makes your loan repayment easy and convenient by offering a long repayment period of up to 72 months. This long repayment tenure allows you to convert the cost of your pre-owned car into small manageable instalments that are easy on your pocket.
Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork: Qualifying for the Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan is easy and hassle-free. You can qualify for this product if you are a Indian citizen aged between 18 and 80 years* with a CIBIL Score of 720 or higher. If you are a salaried individual, you need to have a work experience of minimum 1 year and a monthly salary of Rs. 20,000. However, for self-employed individuals, ITR proof for the past 2 years is needed. Once you meet these basic used car loan eligibility criteria, you just need to submit a few basic documents. These include PAN card, KYC document, salary slips, bank statements, and any other required documents.
Hassle-free application process: With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you can benefit from an easy online application process. You can visit the used car loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and fill-in the application form with a few basic details. Once you submit the online form, a representative from Bajaj Finance will reach out to you to guide you on further steps. You can also opt for the doorstep-document collection facility and submit your documents from the comfort of your home.
Obtaining a used car loan can be a viable financial solution if you are looking to fund your pre-owned car purchase. This financial product provides you with quick funds by fulfilling simple eligibility criteria. If you are looking to get quick funds at competitive interest rates, Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan can be the perfect solution.
Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a used car loan today.
*Terms and conditions apply