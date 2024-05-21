Stacks (STX) has been making headlines for its unique approach to integrating decentralised finance (DeFi) with Bitcoin. By enabling smart contracts on the Bitcoin network, Stacks aims to expand Bitcoin’s utility beyond a store of value. Despite its promising vision, Stacks faces challenges such as complexity in programming and limited DeFi applications. Currently, Stacks (STX) is trading at $0.65, reflecting a modest increase in recent weeks.