Bitrix24 Targets Rapid Growth In India With Unique Free CRM Offering And Localized Strategy

Bitrix24, a leading collaboration platform launched in 2012, serves over 15 million customers in 17 languages with a team of 700+ employees across multiple international offices, making it the most widely used free CRM solution globally.

Bitrix24﻿.in a leading provider of free CRM software, is targeting rapid growth in India by leveraging its unique offering and localized strategy, according to Rayees Wani, the company's Managing Director for India. With a user base of over 10 million companies worldwide, Bitrix24 aims to replicate its success in India by tailoring its offerings to local needs and partnering with businesses across various sectors.

Bitrix24 recently hosted its first India Partner Annual Summit 2024 at The Oberoi in Delhi. We announced the launch of Supernova, our latest product designed to revolutionize the industry. Alongside this, we're introducing a new partner program to foster collaboration and drive success. This initiative enhances our commitment to innovation and offers partners exclusive networking opportunities with Bitrix24's top management and fellow partners. We look forward to shaping the future of our industry together with our partners.

* Overview of Bitrix24's global operations, presence and any expansion plans

Bitrix24, a leading collaboration platform launched in 2012, serves over 15 million customers in 17 languages with a team of 700+ employees across multiple international offices, making it the most widely used free CRM solution globally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of tools for business

management, including CRM, project management, and automation, catering to small and medium-sized enterprises. Bitrix24's free tier, social intranet features, and customization options have contributed to its popularity as one of the best open source CRM software solutions.

* What are Bitrix24's plan for India over the next one year and long term

Bitrix24 has opened a new office in Bangalore, India to capitalize on the country's rapidly growing market. The company plans to attract millions of new customers and thousands of partners in India by offering a unique pricing model with all tools available for a flat fee of 7990 INR for up to 100 employees, which is 50% less than in other countries.

* Why is India an important market for Bitrix24

Bitrix24 has been extremely successful in North, South, Central and Latin America, Europe and other regions. Given India's population and tremendous economic growth for decades to come, Bitrix24 has identified India as a key strategic market for its future growth and success. Also, the platform is offering its suite of productivity tools at 50% discounted prices in India, making its platform more accessible to businesses of all sizes

* What is your go to market strategy and what market share are you aiming for in India

Bitrix24 understands the unique challenges faced by businesses in India and has designed its platform to be a true partner in their growth journey. The company's dedication to providing comprehensive business tools at no cost is a testament to its belief in empowering organizations of all sizes to reach their full potential. The platform's flat pricing model for commercial plans is particularly noteworthy, as it allows companies to scale their operations without the burden of additional user fees. This approach demonstrates Bitrix24's commitment to supporting its clients' long-term success, fostering a collaborative and cost-effective environment for businesses to thrive.

* Overview of CRM industry in India from your point of view

The CRM market in India is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the need to better manage customer data, and the emphasis on enhancing customer experience. Key factors driving this growth include the widespread use of mobile CRM, the integration of CRM with cloud computing and AI-powered solutions, and the government's initiatives to support digital transformation across the country.

* How is Bitrix24 different from other CRMs (is there any localization done in terms of language support, feature or compliance to accommodate the Indian users)

Bitrix24 understands the unique needs of organizations that require extended security measures and prefer to maintain full control over their data. To cater to these requirements, Bitrix24 offers both cloud-based and on-premise deployment options, ensuring that businesses can choose the solution that best fits their security protocols and data governance policies. Furthermore, Bitrix24's commitment to mobile accessibility is evident through its fully functional iOS and Android apps. This feature empowers employees to leverage the powerful CRM capabilities of Bitrix24 even when they are on the go, enabling them to stay connected and productive regardless of their location or device.

* Information on Bitrix24 – any unique feature/features you would like to highlight

Bitrix24's seamless integration of its comprehensive suite of tools is a testament to the platform's dedication to enhancing user productivity and collaboration. By consolidating essential business functions under one roof, Bitrix24 streamlines workflows and fosters a more efficient and cohesive work environment, empowering teams to focus on their core responsibilities without the burden of navigating disparate systems.

* Data security measure in comparison to competition

Bitrix24 demonstrates a strong commitment to data security and compliance by offering both cloud-based and on-premise deployment options. The platform's cloud instances are hosted in AWS data centers, which are geographically distributed across multiple locations, ensuring redundancy and high availability. The use of AWS data centers, which are fully GDPR compliant, further reinforces Bitrix24's adherence to stringent data protection standards. This dual deployment model allows customers to choose the solution that best aligns with their specific security requirements and data governance policies, providing them with the flexibility to maintain full control over their sensitive information.

* Ease of integration of Bitrix24 with existing business systems and applications

Bitrix24 offers seamless integration with a wide range of popular platforms, providing users with a comprehensive suite of tools and functionalities. Furthermore, the platform's extensive marketplace and robust REST API enable the development of custom integrations, ensuring that businesses can tailor the solution to their specific needs and leverage their existing technology investments.

