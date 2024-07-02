Bitrix24 Targets Rapid Growth In India With Unique Free CRM Offering And Localized Strategy

Bitrix24﻿.in a leading provider of free CRM software, is targeting rapid growth in India by leveraging its unique offering and localized strategy, according to Rayees Wani, the company's Managing Director for India. With a user base of over 10 million companies worldwide, Bitrix24 aims to replicate its success in India by tailoring its offerings to local needs and partnering with businesses across various sectors.



Bitrix24 recently hosted its first India Partner Annual Summit 2024 at The Oberoi in Delhi. We announced the launch of Supernova, our latest product designed to revolutionize the industry. Alongside this, we're introducing a new partner program to foster collaboration and drive success. This initiative enhances our commitment to innovation and offers partners exclusive networking opportunities with Bitrix24's top management and fellow partners. We look forward to shaping the future of our industry together with our partners.