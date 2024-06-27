91% Indians Ready To Exchange Personal Data For Customized Shopping Experiences, Netcore Cloud's Study Shows

Mahesh Narayanan, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Netcore Cloud, commented on the market dynamics: "Consumers today seek convenience and distinctive offerings, leading to a highly competitive landscape. With the Indian ecommerce market projected to reach $350 billion by 2030, although marketplaces dominate, D2C brands are making significant inroads with impressive 3X growth. This report is, therefore, essential for marketers as it highlights key strategies to navigate this evolving market and capitalize on emerging opportunities."