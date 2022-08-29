What's So Good About A Digital Detox?

We wake up to the sound of your phone pinging and immediately check your inbox and social media notifications. It's almost as if we can't imagine our lives without screen time! Perhaps a digital detox could alleviate the stress of being constantly connected to electronic devices!

Being plugged is now the norm. Most people use their smartphone alarm to wake them up. All day you check email, chat with friends, and scroll through Facebook, Instagram and even watch your favourite shows online. It's safe to say that we've become overly reliant on our devices for pretty much everything.

Today many people have turned to digital detoxes as a way to disconnect from technology because according to research, it can help with depression as well as other health benefits. Have you ever tried digital detox? Listed below are some things you should know.

Digital detox: what does it mean?

A digital detox is defined as a break from using electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, TVs, and tablets for a period of time. A digital detox is an attempt to disconnect from the online world in order to focus more on the present moment without distractions.

Social media detox: what is it?

A social media detox, like a digital detox, is when someone refrains from engaging with or using social media for an extended period to improve their mental health and well-being. It’s extremely popular.

The Advantages of Taking a Break from Technology

A digital detox is a great way to discover whether technology is preventing you from living your best life. Unplugging can have far-reaching effects, ranging from increased productivity at work to deeper relationships with family and friends. The following are some advantages of taking a technology break:

• Sharper focus: With frequent beeps and pop-up notifications, you easily get distracted. During a digital detox, you may notice that you pay more attention to your surroundings and that your brain can focus better on your tasks.

• Information overload can cause stress for some people. By reducing your consumption and doing something else, you will feel more relaxed.

• Better social interactions: By removing digital distractions, you have more opportunities to pay attention to those around you. For example, without devices at dinner, you naturally interact and connect with your family more.

• More control: Have you ever felt the need to constantly check your phone or surf social media? By breaking up with digital media or devices, you can overcome compulsive use.

Put down your devices when you see these signs

Do you think you need a digital detox? If you have any of the following experiences while using electronic media, it may be time to disconnect:

● Depressed state.

● Increased irritability, frustration, or anger

● Feeling insecure

● Lack of sleep or disruption

● Obligation to consume, respond, react, or check-in.

● Ignoring responsibilities at home or at work because you spend so much time online.

● You're losing interest in socialising in person because you'd rather connect with people online.

Digital detox tips

Some people will find it relatively easy to disconnect from digital devices, while others may find it more difficult. Fortunately, there are some things you can do ahead of time to ensure a successful digital detox.

● Log out of your computer, laptop, or tablet if you're doing a social media detox.

● Let your friends and family know about your detox and how they can support you.

● Plan activities to keep you busy ahead of time.

● Keep track of how you feel each day and see tangible progress to keep motivated.

● Turn off or mute notifications on your phone and computer.

● Establish tech-free zones in your home, such as your bedroom or dining room.

If you find yourself checking your phone throughout your detox, remember how you felt before you started and why you decided to take a break.

Be patient with yourself

It's normal to feel anxious or scared about missing out on important things when you decide to do a digital detox but with time, you'll begin to feel better about yourself and gain a better understanding of your relationship with technology.



