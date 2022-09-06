Top 5 Health Podcasts You Can Listen To On The Go

Diabetes at 25.

Hypertension at 32.

Body aches a regular guest just after 40.

Gone are the days, when health issues would crop up after middle age sets in. The superfast pace of life these days, coupled with extreme work stress are making lifestyle diseases a part and parcel of life from a pretty young age. The hope factor here is that the awareness towards being fit and healthy is growing too, where podcasts are constantly playing a major role. Mostly with no time to spend in leisure, listening to fitness podcasts on the go has thus become a habit for many youngsters. But to reap the best of benefits, one would need to pick and rely on the right choice from the ample options available online. To make that easier for you, here are the top 5 health podcasts people are loving at this moment.



MindPump

How about a fitness regime laced with humour? This is exactly what MindPump does to you. This download-worthy podcast has Sal DiStefano, Adam Shafer, and Justin Andrews who meet up for almost-daily sessions and clear the common misconceptions regarding health and fitness. The industry knowledge from trainers, coaches and gym managers shared with a good dose of humour has made MindPump a favourite pick these days.



RNT Fitness Radio

Helmed by Akash Vaghela, the founder of RNT Fitness, this podcast is dedicated to those who wish to transform their lives through a physical uplifting of the health and fitness status quo. Akash himself shares his know-how to achieve this goal and also brings in the best of talents from his team as well as the successful students from his institute to discuss their expertise. To sum up, the podcast offers a 360-degree view of a healthy life and helps you with the journey towards it.



40+ Fitness Podcast

They say life begins at 40 nowadays. But so do the health hazards, thanks to the overstressing work schedules and deadline-occupied daily routine. The 40+ Fitness Podcast is designed to address exactly those who are caught in this phase and trouble. From body aches to slow recovery or the spreading of middle age in your body and mind- all the issues are taken care of as the host Allan Misner takes you for a ride of healthy living. A man of almost 50 and a personal trainer by profession, Misner is known for his all-around perspective of wellness, ranging from fitness tips to emotional well-being.



The Healthy Indian

Often a lot of people tend to hold a misconception regarding their body and mind and thus neglect the need to address ailments at the right time. This is exactly where they quietly fall prey to health risks and reach the point of getting a disease. The Healthy Indian podcast caters to this set of people and aims to guide them towards a healthy life well before they step into a danger zone. A strong diet with fitness goals and the motivation as well as the confidence to achieve that is what the host takes you to as you keep listening to his weekly episodes.



Mind With Muscle

Have you been avoiding fitness podcasts just because of language problems? Well, here's where Mind With Muscle can help you out, as it offers its content in Hindi. A podcast by Navjot Singh from Mind with Muscle thus intends to take you towards your fitness goals faster in an easy and simplified way. The comfort of learning in your language alongside proper professional guidance- no wonder this health podcast has become quite popular these days!



Enough said, now it’s time to do it and fast! Which one is your pick for your next cab ride?



