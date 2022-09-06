Elderly Care Goes Hi-tech. Here's How It Can Help You

Caring for the elderly can be challenging. There are several elderly care startups that are introducing novel solutions, offering everything from personal care to apps that remind you when to take your meds.

The startup ecosystem has boomed over the years, and that's promising to say the least. From e-commerce to ride-sharing apps, to food delivery channels, there's so much available at our fingertips today. Did you know that there are also certain platforms that are specifically tailored around the needs of the elderly population, to make their lives simpler.

As per the National Statistical Office's Elderly in India (NSO) 2021 report, the country's elderly population is predicted to reach 194 million in 2031 – a sharp rise from 138 million in 2021.

The need for elder care startups has also dramatically grown during the pandemic, especially since there were many who required greater care and assistance during these turbulent times.

Let's look at some of the prominent elder care organisations without further ado.

SeniorWorld

Senior citizens have their own needs, which the younger generation may not understand. To ease their lives, Rahul Gupta and MP Deepu launched Seniorworld – a platform that helps the elderly stay as independent as possible. Not only do they offer opportunities to travel, but they also provide safety solutions and simple mobile phones.

This platform helps seniors live their lives in every possible way, without having to be dependent on others!

GetSetUp

Another platform that helps seniors have an independent life is GetSetUp – which has over three million members in 160 countries, who want to learn and be as active as possible.

What's the USP of the startup? It helps the elderly population stay as mentally and physically fit as possible, through live classes organised by peers. There are also opportunities for socializing offered by community members, as well as special events with speakers who address several prominent issues that are a common feature in the lives of the elderly.

Alserv

A Chennai-based elder care startup, Alserv is a platform that is particularly helpful for those senior citizens, who live by themselves. The assisted living services platform for elders attempts to make their lives easier, in every possible way.

Alserv provides services in five categories – food and catering, medical, security, housekeeping, as well as maintenance. What's more, through the app, users can connect with vendors, to get home-cooked food delivered to them. Elders can also book cooks or order groceries.

Maya Care Foundation

Maya Care Foundation was conceived by Manjiri Gokhale Joshi, her husband Abhay Joshi, and her late mother, Dr Vidya Gokhale. The platform helps senior citizens through services like medical assistance, emotional support, and intellectual stimulation.

The Foundation provides services across 18 Indian cities and offers livelihood to those with disability. The platform isn't limited to India – since April 2020, Maya Care has been operational in four cities in the UK.

Their representatives accompany the elderly to the hospital, pick up their medical reports, read or write to them, and more.

Seniority

As the name suggests, this platform serves senior citizens and tries to make their lives stress-free. Retirement is a stage in life that doesn't have to be worrisome – instead, you can make it exciting and follow your passions. Seniority can help the elderly do so – after all, it is India's first destination, created especially for all senior citizens.

The platform offers specifically curated products, tailored specifically to the needs of the elderly population. Not only do they have an e-commerce platform; but they also have a chain of retail stores.

The last word

As the life expectancy of people has grown over time, it is critical that senior citizens receive all the love and care in their old age. These startups have been launched to take care of their needs, so that they don't have to be dependent on anyone. All in all, these startups are providing the elderly with a new lease of life – a second chapter, if we may say!