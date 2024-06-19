Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Vijay L Aswani - Skincare For Teens: Establishing Healthy Habits Early On

Teenage is the phase of hormonal transition, which may result in various skin conditions, making skincare challenging for them. 

Dr. Vijay L Aswani
info_icon

However, with the proper knowledge and strategies, teens can effectively manage and overcome these common skin concerns. 

Common teen skin problems:1

  1. Acne: As hormonal changes occur during puberty, many teens experience acne breakouts. While some may only have occasional pimples, others may develop chronic acne characterized by whiteheads, blackheads, and pus-filled pimples. Over-the-counter acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide or various acids can help manage mild to moderate acne. 

  2. Oily Skin: Excess oil production is common among teens, leading to oily skin. While oily skin often accompanies acne, it can also occur independently. Topical treatments containing alcohol or oil-absorbing ingredients can help control surface oil.

  3. Excess Sweating: Excessive sweating, known as hyperhidrosis, can be distressing for teens, particularly when it occurs in visible areas like the underarms. Over-the-counter antiperspirants containing aluminum chloride can help reduce perspiration. Lifestyle adjustments, such as wearing breathable fabrics and avoiding triggering foods, can also help manage sweating.

  4. Warts: Warts, caused by a viral infection, are common among teens and can appear on various body parts. Prevention strategies include avoiding nail-biting and skin injuries, as damaged skin is more susceptible to viral infections.

  5. Eczema/Atopic Dermatitis: Although more prevalent in younger children, eczema can persist into the teen years, especially among those involved in sports. Moisturizing regularly with fragrance-free, heavy-duty moisturizers can help alleviate symptoms. 

4 Basic Steps to Healthy Skin:2

  1. Cleanse: Daily cleansing removes dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. Use a cleanser with salicylic acid for oily or normal/combination skin to control oil production and prevent acne. Sulfur cleansers or masks are gentler, while benzoyl peroxide washes help combat acne. Glycolic acid cleansers exfoliate and remove dead cells. Choose fragrance-free products for sensitive skin and use specialized eye makeup removers.

  2. Hydrate/Moisturize: Hydrate your skin with water, then moisturize with water, oil, or both. Apply a non-comedogenic moisturizer twice daily, avoiding heavy creams for oily skin prone to breakouts. Moisturize after cleansing to lock in hydration.

  3. Treat: Address skin conditions like acne by keeping pores unclogged. Use benzoyl peroxide products sparingly, targeting oily areas to prevent future breakouts. Discontinue use if irritation occurs, and seek medical attention for severe reactions.

  4. Protect: Apply sunscreen with zinc oxide and SPF 30 or higher daily to shield against UVA and UVB rays. Wear protective clothing and avoid peak sunlight hours to prevent premature aging and skin cancer.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High Levels In Early Trade; June Rain Below Average
  2. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
  3. Stock Market Opening: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Early Trade Again
  4. Delhi: Man Shot Dead In Burger King Joint In Rajouri Garden By 3 Unidentified Men; Probe Underway
  5. Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Dubai Flights To Hospitals, Colleges Across India: Bomb Threat Saga Continues | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  2. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  3. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
  4. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  5. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  3. TUR Vs GEO, UEFA Euro 2024: Arda Guler Stunner Helps Turkey Win Thriller - In Pics
  4. SCO Vs SUI Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: : Scotland Aim To Bounce Back Against Switzerland After Germany Rout
  5. Did Guardiola Help Celtics Win NBA Finals - Boston Coach Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail
World News
  1. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  2. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  3. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  4. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
  5. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High Levels In Early Trade; June Rain Below Average