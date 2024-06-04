Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Sumit Sethi - Early Signs Of Hair Loss: What To Look For?

Dr. Sumit Sethi
In adulthood, hair loss can start at almost any age. It is a common concern for many individuals, and understanding the early signs of hair loss can help individuals take proactive steps to address the issue before it progresses further. Though the signs of hair loss can also vary between people1, some common indicators of hair loss include:2

Increased Shedding: One of the earliest signs of hair loss is noticing more hair than usual falling out during daily activities such as washing or brushing or on the pillow or clothing. While it's normal to lose some hair each day, excessive shedding may indicate a problem. Your hair can sometimes fall out in large clumps instead of thinning and receding gradually.

Thinning of Hair: Early signs of hair loss manifest as thinning hair around the temples, crown, or across the entire head. Thinning may begin gradually, with hair becoming visibly sparse, particularly at the crown or along the hairline. This thinning may be more noticeable during styling or when light shines through the hair.

Receding Hairline: In men, a receding hairline is often one of the first signs of male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia). The hairline may begin to recede gradually, forming an "M" shape, or the hair at the temples may start to thin.

Widening Part: For women, noticing a widening part is a common early sign of hair loss. As the hair becomes thinner, the part may appear wider than usual, exposing more of the scalp.

Scalp Visibility: As hair loss progresses, the scalp may become more visible, especially in areas where the hair has thinned significantly. This can be particularly noticeable in natural light or when the hair is wet.

If you notice any of these early signs of hair loss, it's essential to consult with a dermatologist or hair specialist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. Early intervention can help slow down or even reverse hair loss in some cases.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

