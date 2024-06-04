Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. M.D Imran Ali - Hair Care: Understanding Scalp Types And Choosing Right Shampoo

Understanding your hair and scalp type is essential for selecting the right hair care products and maintaining healthy, beautiful hair.

Dr. M.D Imran Ali
info_icon

Hair is simple in structure and is formed of an extreme protein called Keratin.1 Various factors may lead to problems associated with it, the most prevalent being hair loss, unruly hair, lack of hair volume, premature graying, dandruff, thinning of hair, etc.

Identifying Your Scalp Type2

Dry Scalp: If your scalp feels tight, itchy, or flaky, you may have a dry scalp. Factors such as harsh weather, frequent shampooing, and using hot water can strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.

Oily Scalp: An oily scalp is characterized by excessive sebum production, resulting in greasy hair and frequent washing. Factors such as hormonal imbalances, genetics, and poor hygiene habits can contribute to an oily scalp.

Sensitive Scalp: A sensitive scalp is prone to irritation, redness, and discomfort in response to various factors such as harsh chemicals, environmental pollutants, and certain hair care products.

Choosing the Correct Shampoo

Shampoos are cleaning agents that remove excess oils, dirt, and product build-up. Selecting a hair care product based on your scalp type can help address specific scalp concerns and promote a healthy environment for hair growth. 

Here's how to choose the right products for your scalp type:

Shampoo Choices for Dry Scalp: 

· Opt for shampoos promoting moisture retention, avoiding those labeled for strengthening or volumizing as they can strip essential moisture.

· Steer clear of sulfates which worsen dryness. 

· Consider menthol or tea tree oil-infused shampoos for intense dryness or flakiness.

Shampoo Options for Oily Scalp: 

· Choose non-moisturizing formulas like volumizing or strengthening shampoos to remove excess oil without adding moisture. 

· While a clarifying shampoo can benefit excessively oily scalps, be cautious not to overuse it and risk drying out your scalp.

Shampoo Choices for Sensitive Scalp

· Select gentle, fragrance-free shampoos specifically designed for sensitive skin, labeled as "hypoallergenic" or "dermatologist-tested," to minimize the risk of irritation. 

· Avoid products containing harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances; instead, prioritize natural or organic ingredients.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

