A Stellar Celebration Of Rafi's Centenary

The evening of 9th November 2024 at Pearey Lal Bhawan in Delhi unfolded as a truly unforgettable celebration, bringing together music lovers to honour the centenary of the legendary Mohammed Rafi with an enchanting tribute. Organized by Big Beat Entertainment under the meticulous direction of Kausar Firdausi, the event, aptly titled ‘Sau Saal Pahle’, was a heartfelt homage to the timeless voice of the maestro, whose melodies continue to resonate across generations.
The showstopper of the event was Jugal Kishor, who astounded the packed auditorium with his rendition of 18 iconic songs spanning the diverse genres that defined Rafi's illustrious legacy. From the ethereal beauty of “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho” and “Teri Ankhon Ke Siwa” to the devotional serenity of “Shirdi Wale Sai Baba”, the audience was transported through a kaleidoscope of emotions. His dynamic performance also included evergreen hits like “Chal Udja Re Panchi”, “Parda Hai Parda”, “Madhuban Mein Radhika”, “Ahsan Tera Hoga Mujhpar”, and the romantic hit “Pardesiyon Se Na Ankhiyan Milana”.
Adding depth to the celebration was Kausar Firdausi, who brought to life some of Rafi’s less-celebrated gems. Songs like “Tu Mere Saamne Hai” and “Tumhari Zulf Ke Saaye Mein” enthralled the audience, reminding everyone of the breadth of Rafi’s melodies. His soulful renditions of “Mera Mann Tera Pyasa” and “Meri Awaaz Suno” left a lasting impression.
Azhar Firdausi’s soulful solo “Boondein Nahi Sitare” and his male duet “Bane Chahe Dushman” with Sajid Ansari added unique flair to the performances. Indu Thakur mesmerised the audience with eight enchanting duets originally sung by Rafi and his legendary female co-artists, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Suman Kalyanpur, Geeta Dutt, and Mubarak Begum. The timeless hits included “Paon Chhu Lene Do”, “Hum Aapki Ankhon Mein”, “Phir Miloge Kabhi”, “Aaja Aaja Main Hoon”, “Ashaon Ke Sawan Mein”, “Itna Hai Tumse Pyar”, “Mujhko Apne Gale Lagalo” and “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar”.
The event was beautifully compered by Rehan Najmi, whose eloquent Urdu expressions captivated the audience. It was graced by chief guest Harry Sachdeva, film director, writer and producer and special guests Aasheesh Sharma, deputy editor of TV9 and Namrata Kohli, journalist.
Besides celebrating Rafi's unparalleled legacy through 31 classic hits, the event paid tribute to the geniuses who shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema. Fifteen music composers, including the likes of Naushad, Shankar-Jaikishan, SD Burman, Madan Mohan, OP Nayyar, Roshan, and Laxmikant-Pyarelal, were honoured alongside 10 eminent lyricists and five iconic female co-singers.
The event received support from the Nora Solomon Foundation, ICCPL Foundation, Axis Ecorp, BOP Realty, PR Professionals, Slough PR, The Office Pass, and Story Brews Communications.
The auditorium resonated with applause as Rafi-inspired voices brought a timeless repertoire to life, brilliantly accompanied by the Do-Re-Mi orchestra. Though Mohammed Rafi is no longer with us, his songs live on in every note and every soul.