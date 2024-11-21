A Stellar Celebration Of Rafi's Centenary

The showstopper of the event was Jugal Kishor, who astounded the packed auditorium with his rendition of 18 iconic songs spanning the diverse genres that defined Rafi's illustrious legacy. From the ethereal beauty of “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho” and “Teri Ankhon Ke Siwa” to the devotional serenity of “Shirdi Wale Sai Baba”, the audience was transported through a kaleidoscope of emotions. His dynamic performance also included evergreen hits like “Chal Udja Re Panchi”, “Parda Hai Parda”, “Madhuban Mein Radhika”, “Ahsan Tera Hoga Mujhpar”, and the romantic hit “Pardesiyon Se Na Ankhiyan Milana”.