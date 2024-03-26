As Bengal Braces For A Triangular Contest, A Look At New Math And Chemistry

In the 2021 assembly election, the TMC gained from all the opponents. While the TMC’s vote share increased to 48.5 per cent, helping them win 213 of the state’s 294 assembly seats, the BJP’s vote share reduced to 38.5 per cent. The CPI(M)’s share hit rock bottom at 4.8 per cent and so did the Congress’s share at 3 per cent. The Left, Congress and the ISF, fighting in alliance, polled only 9.2 per cent vote together.