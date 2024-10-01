34 Years After A Massacre, Handwara Votes For Change

Wali Mohammad (name changed) turned a gravedigger in the 90s as the dead bodies piled up. He says he has suffered for the job he took up voluntarily. A former National Conference worker, Wali says he switched to the ‘Azadi’ side in the 90s. He used to give “decent burial” to the militants killed in gunfights with security forces as Handwara town falls along the Line of Control. Adjacent to the town is the Pappat forest range from where, the gravedigger says, militants used to sneak infiltrate via Bungus Valley. “I have buried militants from Sudan to Afghanistan to Pakistan,” he says. The last time he buried a man in the local “martyr’s graveyard” was in 2016 when a local cricketer was killed.