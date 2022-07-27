Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 Released: Here's How To Get Them

The TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 for the first and the second year have now been released on the official site of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 4:04 pm

The TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 for the first and the second year have been released on the official site of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. The students, who will take the IPASE exams in August 2022, can now download it. The students must carry their admit cards, without which, the students will not be allowed to give their examinations. 

This year the total number of appearing students was around 9,00,000 and out of which around 2,09,000 lakh students had passed the first year and 4,63,000 students had passed the second year examinations. 

Here are the steps to download TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022:

  1. Visit the official site of the TSBIE (tsbie.cgg.gov.in).
  2. Now find the link for the IPASE examination year correctly. 
  3. Now fill in the details asked in the form. 
  4. Check for any mistakes. 
  5. Now make sure to either save or even print the TS Inter Supplementary Admit Cards 2022 so that you don't need to bother again and again. 

The students that have registered for the IPASE examination and faced problems regarding the download of the TS Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022 are advised to contact the authorities of the school or TSBIE immediately. 

