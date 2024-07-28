Education

CUET Result 2024: UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Details

The CUET UG exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in May for over 13 lakh students. With the final answer keys out, students are now waiting for their CUET UG scorecards to apply for UG admissions.

delhi university du news cuet
UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Another year, another delay for CUET Results. With NTA yet to release the scorecards, the delay in the CUET UG Results has triggered a delay in the UG admission process at Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islamia and other colleges.

The CUET UG exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in May for over 13 lakh students. With the final answer keys out, students are now waiting for their CUET UG scorecards to apply for UG admissions.

UG Admissions 2024 Delayed: DU, Jamia Mull Alternate Methods

In DU, academic council members have written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh to review the policy of using CUET as the basis of admissions.

"The University of Delhi was known not only for its flagship courses but also for the timely compliance of its academic calendar: a feature that attracted students from the entire country to pursue their undergraduate studies in the University. By introducing half-baked and poorly formulated policies like NEP and CUET, the University of Delhi has seriously undermined its autonomy on all policy decisions but has also become a victim of policy paralysis at the level of the Government and the Ministry of Education,” read the note issued to the VC.

In a separate interview, VC Yogesh Singh told news agency ANI that the Delhi University semester is likely to be delayed. As per the scheduled released by DU, classes were scheduled to begin on August 1, but with the delay in results, they might be pushed back to August 16.

Meanwhile, Jamia Milia is mulling over another strategy for its UG Admissions 2024 amid the delay in CUET UG Results. As per a PTI report, the university may work towards releasing a separate cut-off and merit list for the 15 courses where CUET scores are used.

CUET UG Result 2024 Yet To Be Declared

The CUET UG 2024 Exam was held from May 15 to 24 in the hybrid mode across 379 locations for around 13.48 lakh students. The final answer keys were released last week for students.

Based on past trends, the results are declared the same day or 24 hours after the final answer keys are released. However, NTA is yet to release the CUET UG Scorecards.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  2. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  4. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  5. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: RAF Deployed Amid Protest Over 3 IAS Aspirants’ Death; Institute’s Owner Arrested
  2. Weather News LIVE: Light Rains Expected For Delhi-NCR; Orange Alert In Kerala, Maharashtra
  3. CUET Result 2024: UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Details
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre News: Owner, Coordinator Of IAS Centre Arrested After Flood Kills 3 UPSC Aspirants
  5. Rahul Gandhi Sends Sewing Machine to Cobbler In UP, Day After Meeting Him
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
  2. Lady Gaga Reacts To Criticism Of Her 2024 Paris Olympics Act: I Wanted To Create A Performance That Would Warm The Heart Of France
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  4. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  2. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  3. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  4. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
  5. 'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 12 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs