CUET Result 2024: UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Details

Another year, another delay for CUET Results. With NTA yet to release the scorecards, the delay in the CUET UG Results has triggered a delay in the UG admission process at Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islamia and other colleges.
The CUET UG exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in May for over 13 lakh students. With the final answer keys out, students are now waiting for their CUET UG scorecards to apply for UG admissions.
UG Admissions 2024 Delayed: DU, Jamia Mull Alternate Methods
In DU, academic council members have written to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh to review the policy of using CUET as the basis of admissions.
"The University of Delhi was known not only for its flagship courses but also for the timely compliance of its academic calendar: a feature that attracted students from the entire country to pursue their undergraduate studies in the University. By introducing half-baked and poorly formulated policies like NEP and CUET, the University of Delhi has seriously undermined its autonomy on all policy decisions but has also become a victim of policy paralysis at the level of the Government and the Ministry of Education,” read the note issued to the VC.
In a separate interview, VC Yogesh Singh told news agency ANI that the Delhi University semester is likely to be delayed. As per the scheduled released by DU, classes were scheduled to begin on August 1, but with the delay in results, they might be pushed back to August 16.
Meanwhile, Jamia Milia is mulling over another strategy for its UG Admissions 2024 amid the delay in CUET UG Results. As per a PTI report, the university may work towards releasing a separate cut-off and merit list for the 15 courses where CUET scores are used.
CUET UG Result 2024 Yet To Be Declared
The CUET UG 2024 Exam was held from May 15 to 24 in the hybrid mode across 379 locations for around 13.48 lakh students. The final answer keys were released last week for students.
Based on past trends, the results are declared the same day or 24 hours after the final answer keys are released. However, NTA is yet to release the CUET UG Scorecards.