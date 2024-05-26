'Where Are The Women In Malayalam Cinema?'- They Are Busy Dancing At The Cannes.

Very recently, Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon, known for her commercial hits, has raised a critical question regarding the representation of women in Malayalam Cinema. Since 2023, the Malayalam film industry has been churning out consecutive hits that transcend language barriers, garnering substantial profits from neighbouring states as well. Anjali Menon confronts the prevailing narrative of Malayalam cinema, which predominantly revolves around the male universe, leaving women scarcely represented. Recent successes like "Manjummel Boys" and "Aavesham" delve deep into the world of men, their adventures, and camaraderie, relegating women to fleeting, supporting roles. Menon's observations have sparked a debate on social media, shedding light on the enduring reality that women have historically been confined to roles as lovers, wives, mothers, and sisters of the hero, nurturing his narrative. Since 2023, the Malayalam film industry's consecutive hits have brought this discussion to the forefront once again, prompting introspection on the industry's portrayal of gender dynamics.
In a few days after Anjali raised this question, the answer came in. ‘Where are the Women in Malayalam Cinema? They are dancing at the Cannes’. The social media is flooded with posts celebrating the enchanting victory of ‘All We Imagine as Light’, the film directed by Payal Kapadia that won the prestigious Grand Prix Jury Award at the Cannes. "All We Imagine as Light" portrays the lives and struggles of two Malayali nurses Anu and Prabha, working in a hospital at Mumbai and living in a cramped and tiny apartment. The film delves into their daily challenges and triumphs amidst the bustling metropolis and their exploration into their inner self.
Malayali social media platforms are abuzz with congratulatory messages for Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the actors who portrayed the leading roles of the nurses in the film. Women are celebrating this victory as a resounding response to the treatment of female characters in Malayalam Cinema. Anjali Menon's thought-provoking question reverberates across social media with many sharing the sentiment that Malayali women are busy making their mark at Cannes—dancing, striding down the red carpet, and etching their names in history.
The fervent celebrations among film enthusiasts commenced well before the announcement of the Jury Prize, the Grand Prix Award, as the film had been selected for the prestigious Palme d'Or competition category. During the film's premiere on May 23, Kani Kusruti made a striking appearance on the red carpet, clutching a 'watermelon bag' as a symbol of solidarity with Palestine. Globally, individuals expressing support for Palestine use watermelon emojis and stickers online, drawn to the fruit's colors that mirror those of the Palestinian flag—its red flesh, black seeds, white rind, and green outer skin serving as potent symbols of unity and resistance.
Using watermelon and its pictures as a symbol of Palestinian identity dates to the aftermath of the Six-Day War in 1967, during which Israel took control of the West Bank, Gaza, and annexed East Jerusalem. Under the Israeli government's prohibition on public displays of the Palestinian flag in Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinians sought alternative means of expression. Thus, they turned to the watermelon, as its vibrant colors—red, black, white, and green—mirrored those of the Palestinian flag, allowing them to convey their national identity in a subtle yet powerful manner.
Kani is widely recognized in Kerala for her outspoken political stances, notably anti-right wing and pro-Palestine. In contrast to many other Malayali actors who may shy away from expressing their political views, Kani is vocal about her politics including her perspectives on relationships. Raised by Maitreya and Dr. Jayasree, renowned rationalist parents known for their feminist activism in Kerala, Kani was nurtured in an environment that encouraged independent thought and decision-making. Unlike the children who dream to become Doctor or teacher, Kani was exposed to the world of theater, where she discovered her passion.
Kani, whose acting journey commenced from theatre, achieved significant acclaim in the film industry. She received the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards in 2020 for her performance in "Biriyaani," directed by Sajin Babu. Additionally, she earned the Best Actress accolade at the Moscow International Film Festival for the same role, cementing her status as a versatile actor. Both Kani and Divya Prabha had a short stint with the the Malayalam television industry, featuring in the popular serial "Eswaran Sakshiyayi" (Witnessed by the omnipresent), which ran for 150 episodes. Divya Prabha's stellar portrayal in this serial earned her the Best Supporting Actress honor at the State Television Awards in 2016. Divya Prabha received a nomination for Best Actress at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival in the international competition category for her role in the Malayalam film "Ariyippu," directed by Mahesh Narayanan.
While Kani harbored a passion for theater, Divya Prabha stumbled into the world of cinema quite unexpectedly. In 2013, during her routine morning walk in Kochi, Divya Prabha noticed a film shooting and found herself drawn to the spectacle. Joining the gathering crowd to watch the shooting, she caught the attention of someone from the film crew, who offered her a small role in the production. Taking a leap of faith, Divya Prabha, then employed at a private company, took a day off to seize the opportunity having little idea that the moment was a life changing one. It was the action-packed Mohanlal starrer "Lokpal," a pivotal moment that transformed Divya Prabha's trajectory from a potential career in business management to one in the film career.
Payal Kapadia, the director of 'All We Imagined as Light', also has an unconventional background marked by activism. She emerged as a prominent figure in the student movement at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), protesting against the controversial appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the Chairman in 2015. Kapadia was in the forefront of the 131-day-long protest, which ultimately led to disciplinary action against her and several other students. She was among the 35 students who faced police FIR for staging a Dharna against the then FTII Director, Prashanth Pathrabe. Consequently, the Institute withheld grants from numerous students, including Kapadia. Despite these challenges, Kapadia's debut docu-feature, 'A Night of Knowing Nothing,' triumphed at Cannes in 2021, earning the prestigious 'Golden Eye' award.