'Where Are The Women In Malayalam Cinema?'- They Are Busy Dancing At The Cannes.

Very recently, Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon, known for her commercial hits, has raised a critical question regarding the representation of women in Malayalam Cinema. Since 2023, the Malayalam film industry has been churning out consecutive hits that transcend language barriers, garnering substantial profits from neighbouring states as well. Anjali Menon confronts the prevailing narrative of Malayalam cinema, which predominantly revolves around the male universe, leaving women scarcely represented. Recent successes like "Manjummel Boys" and "Aavesham" delve deep into the world of men, their adventures, and camaraderie, relegating women to fleeting, supporting roles. Menon's observations have sparked a debate on social media, shedding light on the enduring reality that women have historically been confined to roles as lovers, wives, mothers, and sisters of the hero, nurturing his narrative. Since 2023, the Malayalam film industry's consecutive hits have brought this discussion to the forefront once again, prompting introspection on the industry's portrayal of gender dynamics.