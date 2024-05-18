Understanding The Context Of Obscenity In Bhojpuri Music

In India, obscene and abuse songs have been sung on ritual occasions since ancient times. Sanskrit scholar Dr. Radhavallabh Tripathi points out that "Vedic and Sanskrit literature has evidence of singing obscene songs on occasions of Manglik (auspicious) rituals. On the occasion of the Vedic Mahavrata Yajna, a promiscuous woman and a brahmachari (celibate man) communicate in the obscene language”. Art historian Devangana Desai confirms that in ancient India and in other parts of the world, it was believed that "sex has magical power, it is auspicious, and obscenity has the ability to destroy sin, evil or inauspicious." Since ancient times, in India, sexuality was subsumed in cultural life in various ways to increase the fertility of nature, earth, rain, human, etc. Desai has examined below four major ways in which sex was employed for fertility purposes:

Through ritual copulation and celebration of marriage of deities,

Through speaking obscene language and making indecent gestures,

Through exposing of nudity and worship of female and male organs,

Through depictions of sex.

So, we would do well to understand the historical and cultural roots of obscenity in the Bhojpuri songs sung on various cultural-auspicious occasions rather than getting upset or morally judgmental about it.