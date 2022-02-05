The Perils of Being A Househusband

The term househusband is neither new nor innovative. The househusband existed in the past and will continue to exist in the future (maybe more with the changing world), but the way society looks at them is something I am interested in. You may ask why, and I’ll reply: I have been there, done that.

I was a househusband for two years and technically I am still a househusband. I do not go to an office, and I do not work for anyone except occasionally writing articles for some newspapers, reviewing a book, or in my free time indulge in mindless debates on social media where people speculate about what I am up to. The reason for speculation is simple: I was a journalist in my previous life and if not break any news, I worked decently with some meaningful reports.

Whether I opted to be a househusband can be debated because I blindly followed my pregnant wife who came to the United States on a scholarship. People laughed at me on my back as I had just got a promotion in the office and was allegedly destined for greater things. Between the so-called “good opportunity” and love, I choose love simply because my wife would have done the same for me. Another reason: my wife was six-months pregnant, and someone needed to look after her in the US. I had worked for 15 years, and a break seemed nice to me.

The scholarship money was meagre, but we had time for each other and our newborn. I had time to think about what I have done with my life till now and what I could do. The euphoric stage of coming to a new country and having a baby didn’t last long and once we settled, being a non-earning member of the family hit me hard in the hardcore capitalistic world we lived in. Not that my wife asked me to go out and work (I couldn’t have as my visa didn’t allow it), but the stigma of sitting at home, taking care of the baby, cooking food, and cleaning the house started haunting me. I had helped in the household chores in India, but here I was not doing anything other than housework.

On the outside (especially on social media), I put a brave face. I wrote about what I enjoyed the most: time to read books, a good library nearby, the joy of raising a baby on my own, but the frustration I saved for myself. I became calmer outside posing as a kind, loving husband, and father. Inside, I cringed everyday about my career, life, money, and that notion we define as: what could have been. These were all fears accumulated while talking to friends back in India, who supported my decision of being a househusband, but somewhere a sentence would come in the conversation: “when are you coming back? What is the next plan?” I felt ashamed.

I had no plan other than taking care of the family and sulking on my own. My routine was simple: Wake up whenever the mother had to go for classes. She would make the breakfast and then I took over. Make the lunch, clean the house, massage the baby, feed him, pack the lunch, drop it at the school, walk back and sleep with the baby. Later in the afternoon, she would come, make tea, and feed the baby. I would go on to bring milk, groceries if needed and then cook dinner. While she fed the baby, I had to put him to sleep. A responsibility I took on myself as I couldn’t wake up in the night to feed him.

After putting the newborn and the mother to sleep, I would wash the dishes, listening to some music, hoping to soothe myself. Sometimes, I called friends. Some had time to talk to me, some didn’t; when it’d be office time in India, it was the dark of the night at my end. I spent time on social media and on endless streaming channels, but there was no peace. At nights, I saw the first snowflakes outside. On Friday nights, teenagers could be seen skating in the parking at wee hours. I watched them from the window in the backdrop of the massive bank building. They looked like grey spots moving, making noise with the rollers. There was boisterous laugh if anyone fell.

It was a Friday when my partner’s class was cancelled. She was making lunch. The baby was playing on his own, and I sat on the window — my usual spot, much before the windows became the favourite of writers during the pandemic. I told her, “Can you see that boy and the girl walking. They will go to the Starbucks across the road.” She laughed and watched. They entered the Starbucks. After a pause, I said, “The boy will buy a medium Latte and the girl will buy a juice in the plastic transparent glass and a cookie wrapped in a napkin”. My wife laughed but kept watching. The couple came out of the Starbucks, Boy with a Latte and girl with the juice and a cookie. My wife started laughing. I was still staring out of the window, “They will walk towards us and where the parking ends, they will stop. The boy will kiss the girl.” The boy did as I predicted and now my wife sounded worried, “Are you okay?” She came near me and put her hands on my shoulder.

A day in the life of a househusband | Image credit: Shutterstock

I continued, “Once they cross the road, they will stop and will look at each other. The boy will put his hands on her back, and they will stand there for a while before they say goodbye. The boy will be reluctant. He will try not to leave the hand for a few minutes”. My wife now sat behind me waiting to see what happens and after a while, she said, “I think you need to see a doctor. If not, then please go out, walk, exercise. Leave this sofa alone.”

“Do you know, Freud had a sofa where all his patients sat, and they discussed their problems?”

“Yes, I know. Dali made a red sofa. Dali and Freud were friends.” She informed me as they had studied Dali in her art class.

I kept sitting on the black sofa for a while after that incident but never told my wife that I can exactly predict many things not because I had a vision, but this is how things happen in this country. The man who came every day to a lawn in front of our apartment building spent exactly 20 minutes there with his two dogs. He always picked up the dog poop with his left hand and threw the poop into the brown trash bin on the other side of the road ignoring three other brown trash bins near him. The dogs were so obedient that at times I thought they were robots and follow codes.

Maybe I was observing too much. Maybe I was getting mad. Though I had so much to do, it felt useless and unproductive. Raising a child gave me no meaning. A sheer wastage of time. There is no growth except the growth of the child. This is how we have been conditioned by our surroundings that the work of the house is looked at as unproductive work. Despite knowing that I am thinking in the wrong direction, I could not stop myself. It was a period of intense mind games. I struggled with my inner demons fighting them off in the bathroom by sitting endlessly in the bathtub late in the night, contemplating on ideas I should not have.

When there is no meaning in life, what is the point of living? To raise a child, what kind of life is this? There is no meaning in it. This phase lasted for a while, and I started learning to cope with these disturbing ideas slowly with my increased reading time in the library. A meaningless life can be meaningful in some ways. Taking care of family is meaningful. Money, career is not the life, just a part of life.

In those days, I met a Ph.D. student, Divya, who was working on the psyche of the Indian women who come to the US with their husbands and spend many years without a job, giving birth to children and waiting for the green card and ending up from a flourishing career in India to a muted life in the US. When she explained this, I thought, she was talking about me. Having been in their shoes, as the cliché goes, I could understand the dilemma of women in a new light. How to find meaning in a life of cooking, cleaning, raising children, technically living for a family, not the society.

The society that doesn’t care about you at all if you are not successful. For a man like me, who enjoys being with friends and loves to gossip, it was a lonely life in a distant country. No one taunted me for being a househusband, but does that thing get appreciated? Even on the level of appreciation, why should I be appreciated — just because I am a man? I stopped thinking, answering any questions or suggestions (both of which come in troves on social media), and decided to take it as an experience. I started making notes on what I read and my wanderings into the darkness. The diaries got filled with the experience of living in a country known for cutthroat competition, networking, and capitalism. Full of abstract thoughts about the meaning of life, and playful happiness of spending time with a growing child got splattered in my notebook.

As they say, time flies. Now my son says, “I am four years old.” Recently, when a friend came home, he asked my son, “What does your Mommy do?” “She makes art,” he replied.

“And papa?” The friend continued his query.

“He washes dishes and cleans the house”. He blurted out.

Everyone laughed. Me too. I was not ashamed. There was no demon in my head who told me, “What is this?” I grew up with my child. Now I understand the meaning of life. Life is all about the moments. One must cherish those moments; the decisions we make or what happens in our lives by chance.

(Jey Sushil has published his first novel for the Bynge app in 2021, titled “House Husband ki Diary.”)