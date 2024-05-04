She Scored 98% But The Internet Trolled Her For Facial Hair

These comments, that are too vicious to reiterate, were mainly focused on how Prachi should “focus on grooming” instead of studying. One user claimed that it was due to the ‘stupidity’ of her parents, who must have stopped her from ‘getting her appearance fixed’. Albeit ironic, how women are expected to excel at everything: in academics, in personal, social life and physically too. And how there is a set standard established for each of these. If one is prioritised over the other, or if they don’t meet these societal standards, women are further mocked and humiliated for doing so.