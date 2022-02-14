Poems On Love, Loss And Abandonment  

My ascetic body does not touch/My flesh of longing

`All night your moth-breath/Flickers among the flat pink roses

~ Sylvia Plath



We Are Made Of Losses



The urgency to speak

The desire not to be heard

The loss of a space, and

The loss of a voice

In our parts of the world

Winters are frigid tales of loss

Of sunshine, youth, clarity

Of vigour, agility, suppleness

We recede into our own selves

With uninhibited shamelessness

Claiming lost parts of our being

Yet forgoing them

With a fair knowledge of that loss

In a breath’s timespan

We will mark the calendar

With winter solstice, while the grief

Of the loss of another year shakes us

The sunbirds and the sparrows lost

In an apocalyptic haze

The cedar doors tremble

With familiarity

Of corn and sesame roasting over warm fires

Wooden beams from another era

Smile away their discomfiture

I slip through cracks to alight anew

on the other side of a shriveled time.

Last evening

I was in a roadside café

Drinking overpriced latte

My mask dangling at an odd angle

Just in case someone sneezed

Conversations went on nevertheless,

Like an overstretched symphony

I had lost the story firming up

In my mind, I drank

The Last Dregs

Leaving an outrageous tip

For the girl with sad, soft eyes

Sunset marks the horizon

With a slow fire

The sky is laid hostage by grey clouds

My ascetic body does not touch

My flesh of longing

My eyes waiting to find

And look at everything

They had ever lost

`

No Country For The Poor

We are born free

We live for free

The air and water are free

The rain inundating our lands is free

The social spaces are free

The lighted foyers of malls are free

Bread and salt is another matter, though

One has to walk a hundred miles

To excavate a field

For a kilo of golden wheat

And fragrant red rice

Freedom is free,

Poverty costs you a lot

In this free land



Embroideries

It’s twelve o’clock

I watch rain falling through the mirror

A small absence threads time's needle

Embroidering loss of minutes, hours, days

Loss blooming all over my body

Hanging in a ringed frame

Fire

In a distance, I see

someone burning leaves

I drink in the red embers

and wonder

Where did I lose

So much of my fire!

A Poem Is A Hole In Heart

We had sung our wounds

Together

Tended to them, sewn, dressed

A poem is a hole in heart

You never could hear

Its lub dub

You twisted words into a gauze

And pressed it to my chest

I stand now, inert

Wordless

In a pool of blood

Fully healed

(Taseer Gujral is a poet, editor, columnist and a translator. She is a core member of the WE (Women Empowered) group, and is one of the judges for the Kamala Das Award. )